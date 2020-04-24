WW airport reports drastic drop in numbers

The number of people flying in and out of the Walla Walla Regional Airport has dropped drastically, Manager Jennifer Skoglund reported during Thursday’s Port of Walla Walla Commission meeting.
Skoglund told commissioners the decrease is no surprise, of course, considering all airlines across the country are facing the same issue with the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on unnecessary gatherings.
“We’re seeing some days where there are zero passengers,” Skoglund told commissioners.
With a week still left in the month, numbers so far through Sunday showed an average load factor of 6.7%. The airport’s commercial flights typically see load factors average north of 70%. The load factor measures capacity utilization.
Skoglund said just 73 people had flown from the airport so far this month.
The airport is already operating on a reduced flight schedule because its flight partner, Alaska Airlines, slashed its schedule.
Initially expected to cut flights by 70%, the airline two weeks ago announced the cuts would be closer to 80% for April and May.
The airport is expected to receive more than $18 million from Congress in Federal Aviation Administration relief.
Meanwhile, Alaska Airlines continues to struggle.
The company said, along with Horizon Air, it has received $992 million in Payroll Support Program funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Of that, $267 million is in the form of a loan that must be paid back within 10 years.
The funding is expected to cover about 70% of budgeted payroll costs for both airlines through September, the announcement said.
Commissioner Kip Kelly said a contact at the airline assured him Walla Walla is part of any positive plan the company has moving forward.
“However,” Kelly said, “he followed that up by saying they’re losing about $400 million a month.”
Kelly said Alaska had about $2 billion in reserves.
“The $2 billion in cash helped them secure some long-term loans with the banks,” Kelly said.