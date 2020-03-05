Worship in the time of coronavirus

Church is going to be different this weekend to many worshipers in the Walla Walla Valley and across the nation.
According to a story by The Associated Press, a rising number of churches are making changes in response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, including a decision by numerous Catholic dioceses to suspend the serving of wine during Communion.
The Catholic Diocese of Spokane is among them. This morning, Bishop Thomas Daly released guidelines for his parishes in Eastern Washington, including St. Patrick, Assumption and St. Francis Catholic churches in Walla Walla.
“Washington state is quickly becoming ground zero for the number of coronavirus infections with several individuals dying from the disease. Genetic analysis of these cases has led officials to suspect that the disease was circulating for up to six weeks before first detected,” Daly said, adding that although experts still indicate the risk of COVID-19 to the general public remains low, vigilance is warranted.
Daly also said churches should drain holy water fonts in the church or clean those frequently, consider providing hand sanitizer dispensers at the doors to the church and require all acolytes to thoroughly wash their hands before Mass.
Sick parishioners should be encouraged to stay home.
The diocese director of Catholic schools, Katie Rieckers, is meeting with school principals to make a prevention and potential response plan, Daly said.
Melissa Thiessen, spokeswoman for Walla Walla Catholic Schools, said a planned trip for DeSales Catholic High School seniors to attend Catholic Youth Conference 2020 in Spokane this weekend has been canceled.
Thus far, there’s been no indication of widespread cancellations of worship services across the country, the AP said.
However, Jamie Aten, a psychologist who is executive director of the Humanitarian Disaster Institute at Wheaton College, said it would be wise for faith leaders to start preparing for that eventuality.
“Some faith communities already stream services or communicate with each other over social media,” Aten said. “Though there aren’t any perfect solutions, and such discussions can be difficult to have, it’s better to have them now and not later.”
Upper Columbia Conference, the organization that includes Walla Walla-area Seventh-day Adventist churches, released its coronavirus guidelines in late February.
Officials with UCC urged churches to create simple, short virus plans that factor in balance and common sense.
“Each church should respond according to the local threat, keeping in mind your own unique situation,” the statement said.
The document lays out steps by threat level. In addition to the common precautions being issued by health departments, the UCC recommends pastors consider how to function if key staff become ill, who should make strategic crisis decisions and how to offer spiritual care.
It also discusses how to pay the bills if tithes and offerings are substantially decreased, when to recommend church members assemble emergency kits with two weeks’ of medication and water and — at red alert — reaching members through online sermons, TV shows, blogs and social media posts.
At Life Church in Walla Walla, it is common to see 1,500 members attend in three separate weekend services, said the Rev. Bob Grimm this morning.
Grimm said he’s paying attention to all information about the coronavirus, but that he has not yet reached any conclusions about changing how church happens.
Life Church does practice a “turn and greet” segment, but it does not have to include hand-shaking, he said.
“There might be less of that right now.”
Church staff is continuing to monitor health department guidance — plus, they’ve bought more hand sanitizer, he said.
“We’ll look at that daily and see what is happening in our state and county.”
Sunday communion still has a green light at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Catherine Street.
The Rev. Father David Sibley said today that while the church is following diocese instructions about the coronavirus, he counts on his congregants to use good information in deciding what is appropriate for them.
Communion in the Episcopal tradition means drinking from a common cup of wine, or dipping a communion wafer into it before eating the bread.
With the virus concerns, Sibley said, “we are asking people to simply drink from the cup.”
It sounds counter intuitive, but science research of other epidemics has not found recorded cases of virus transmission from a common communion cup, he said.
That’s attributable to two things: the wine used at St. Paul’s is a tawny port, with an alcohol content of about 20%, that serves as a disinfectant in its own right.
Second, the chalice used is constantly being wiped and rotated, Sibely said.
When people dip wafers, however, there is no control over the state of their hand hygiene and what’s under their fingernails, he pointed out.
If congregants choose to not partake in the wine, the act of communion is still whole and complete in the Episcopal faith, Sibley pointed out.
The church offers a soup kitchen twice a week, and more active changes are in place for that.
Loaves & Fishes serves about 100 people per meal, many of who are from health-vulnerable populations. To that end, the church has stopped using cloth table coverings for now, so surfaces can be cleaned off with a bleach solution, Sibley said.
Kitchen staff is on a regimen of washing hands and changing disposable gloves frequently, but guests are guests — they are actively encouraged to practice hand hygiene, but there’s only so much control volunteers have in getting folks to take that advice, he said.
Church leadership has given kitchen staff leeway in not coming in if they are ill or ill-at-ease over infection concerns, but the lunches will continue for now, Sibley said.
“We understand that Loaves & Fishes is following the ways of Jesus and will continue unless the health department says we can’t.”
In both Sunday and lunch services, the church wants to respect people’s right to make a choice. With his congregants, however, Sibley is confident they are making informed decisions for their best health.
“I am trusting in the choices of my people.”
Communion, he said — speaking as both a believer of science and faith — is a time of meeting with Jesus, and that can never be a moment of fear.
That, Sibely said, needs to be reserved for doorknobs, ATM buttons and other common surfaces.
He is taking his advice from public health and religious leaders, Sibley said.
“Then I make my advice based on prayer.”