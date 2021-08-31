If you can’t follow the recommended COVID-19 health and safety guidelines at Walla Walla County Fair & Frontier days, “don’t go to the fair,” said Dr. Daniel Kaminsky on Monday, Aug. 30.
The county fair, canceled in 2020, begins Wednesday, Sept. 1. Fair officials have said ticket sales, community interest and information from other fairs around the state are pointing to full crowds for the five-day event.
Moses Lake, for example, saw a 40% increase in attendance this year over its fair’s previous record, fair manager Greg Lybeck said Monday.
Wearing a mask indoors is mandated once again, and masking outside in crowded situations like county fairs is strongly recommended, health experts have said.
Kaminsky called masking “vitally important” in mitigating the spread of the virus, especially given that Providence St. Mary Medical Center is full up and has staffing shortages. He said that could lead to offering critical care only, meaning only those at risk of death would be admitted.
As he does nearly every Monday during the public Walla Walla County Commission meeting — which can be attended online by anyone — Kaminsky gave an update on the state of COVID-19 here and elsewhere in his role as public health officer for the county.
He’s nervous about the county fair, Kaminsky conceded, but said he understands people are searching for normalcy.
The fair has the potential to be a safe event, and people need to recognize others have the right to stay safe while participating, he added.
“Be really, really careful at this time," he said.
The physician noted he’s just passed his 8-month mark in the health officer job, saying it feels like a lot longer, and has been coming to the “public square” for 34 weeks to talk about the virus, masking and vaccinations.
Those are still the important topics as Walla Walla County remains under stress from high transmission rates of the virus, large numbers of people becoming infected and increasing hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19.
The delta variant is now at an accelerated transmission rate: each infected person can infect eight more people, a steep climb from the original COVID-19 virus that reached a one-to-two rate of transmission.
While the most recent county case rate chart line has dropped to 3%, now is not the time to become complacent, Kaminsky said.
“I’m not convinced COVID has reached every nook and cranny,” he said.
The county has been sitting at about 47% vaccinated for several weeks.
Nationwide hospital admission rates for the disease are at the highest they’ve ever been during the pandemic, Kaminsky said, quoting federal data and noting the same is true in Washington, where about 93% of all cases and hospitalization are in unvaccinated people.
Only six counties in the state have higher hospital admission rates. By the third week of August, St. Mary has its approximately 80 staffed beds full 99.7% of the time, and 12 of its 13 intensive care beds. About 21 of those admitted were COVID-19 patients.
There are concerns about breakthrough cases, making up about 10% of nationwide COVID-19 numbers, but those tend to be milder and less likely to require hospitalization or bring death, he said.
Last week’s virus data — which often lags behind real time numbers — indicates the entire nation is on fire with COVID-19, as is the state, Kaminsky said.
“This is on our doorstep … Our house is on fire, (Washington has) the highest case rates, the highest hospital rates in the pandemic," he said.
Statewide, hospitals are at the end of bed capacity, he said, and that is true locally.
There is just no place to put people, Kaminsky said, noting some healthcare facilities in surrounding communities have run out of staffed beds and he is hearing of patients being put in conference rooms.
Communities have the tools to stop the rise, he added, referring to vaccines, which are safe, effective and free.
Kaminsky later posted on social media the health department wants to remind the community it can end this pandemic if it wants to.
"The refusal to get the thoroughly tested and safe FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine is unfortunately prolonging this pandemic, the strain on our health care workers and hospitals and is prolonging the economic suffering of our community," he wrote. "The vaccines work, they are safe and effective, and we highly encourage everyone to get their COVID-19 vaccine."
The physician told Monday’s audience he is realizing a need for improved communication from the Department of Community Health and he is committed to making that happen.
Umatilla County
Umatilla County public health director Joseph Fiumara reported two more COVID-19 related deaths on Monday.
A 21-year-old man with other health conditions died at a private residence on Aug. 21 after testing positive for the disease Aug. 17.
A 51-year-old woman with other health issues was diagnosed with the virus Aug. 11 and died Aug, 27 at Providence St. Mary’s Medical Center.
At their Monday staff meeting, Umatilla County commissioners heard Fiumara’s COVID-19 updates and talked with Pendleton Round-Up officials about the upcoming rodeo that begins Sept. 15.
His department charted 429 COVID-19 cases last week, up from 402 of the week before; most were in people in the 20-40 age range, Fiumara said.
There have been about 6,000 new cases of original and delta strains of the virus since vaccines became available, he said.
Round-Up officials reported an expectation of having about 40,000 masks to give out and a strong supply of hand sanitizer. Signage will be all around the Round-Up arena and adjacent grounds.
Umatilla County and Oregon Health Authority staff will have vaccination, testing and information sites at Round-Up, Fiumara said.
Numbers for Walla Walla County, Aug. 30:
- 64,333 vaccine doses given, up by 1,936 since Aug. 23; 47.4% fully vaccinated, according to Washington state data.
- 103 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, Aug. 27; 515 active cases, 19 people hospitalized, all Walla Walla County residents.
- Total COVID-19 cases rose by 280 over the last week, now standing at 7,160.
- The death toll is 77 people, according to local officials, while state officials report 78 related deaths.
Numbers for Umatilla County, Aug. 30:
- 31,428 people are vaccinated, 27,919 fully so, up by 807 from the previous week; 3,026 in Milton-Freewater, 536 in Athena and 359 in Weston
- 78 new cases since reporting on Friday; 11,475 total.
- 580 active cases.
- The death toll is at 117 people, up by nine from last week.
Numbers for Columbia County, Aug. 30:
- 3,361 vaccine doses given, up by 21 from last week; 32.4% vaccinated.
- 236 cases of COVID-19 have been reported, 28 more residents since last Monday, Aug. 23.
- The death toll remains at six people.
Information for Columbia County is from Washington state Department of Health.
Washington state Department of Health:
- 2,407 new cases; 559,762 total cases.
- 27 new deaths; 6,534 deaths total.
Oregon Health Authority:
- 5,545 new cases; 273,896 total cases.
- 40 new deaths; 3,155 deaths total.