What has become the standard messaging from public health officials surrounding COVID-19 isn’t working.
Not like it needs to, not anymore, some say.
Evidence that people are tuning out health messaging around the coronavirus is everywhere, from a wedding with 300 guests in Ritzville, to media outlets reporting more — not fewer — travelers flying for the Thanksgiving holiday, despite pleas from health experts to stay home.
Rising case counts in the Walla Walla Valley indicate the community is suffering from virus fatigue and becoming too loose around masking, distancing and guidelines for gatherings, local officials said.
Walla Walla Mayor Tom Scribner laid the local situation out in a city-sponsored video last week.
“On behalf of the city, I want to congratulate all of Walla Walla County. We currently have more COVID-19 cases per population unit of any county of the entire state of Washington.”
Scribner joined College Place Mayor Norma Hernández and Providence St. Mary Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Christopher Hall in the short video, where the trio used somber wording and numbers to describe the current state of the pandemic in the Walla Walla area.
Gov. Jay Inslee, Scribner said in his video message, was reelected, “like him or not,” and if current state measures don’t work to flatten the coronavirus curve, more action will be taken by Inslee.
That could mean sheltering in place and shutting down businesses again, Scribner said into the camera.
“That, if anything, we return from Phase 1 to Phase 2. You want that to happen? I don’t think so. I don’t want that to happen.”
The mayor said he was asked by Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain to participate in making the video when the county gained the not-coveted status of having the highest COVID-19 positivity rate per thousand in Washington mid-month.
This is an honor we really don’t want to have, Scribner told viewers.
When considering what he would say for his part of the production, Scribner said later he thought about what might make a difference.
“I thought, “Well, let’s shame people into doing the right thing: Wear a mask, social distancing, wash your hands.’”
The hope is to reach two groups of people, at least, with his unvarnished message, Scribner said.
“One, it is to encourage the people who are already doing the right things to continue doing so. And secondly, for those who aren’t doing those to consider getting with the program.”
Mask wearing, he added, tramples on no one’s freedoms.
“We are required to wear a seat belt, and that is more of a legitimate, self-affirming act,” he said. “If I don’t wear a seat belt, I can hurt only me. But if I don’t wear a mask, and I am asymptomatic, I can hurt others.
“It seems like wearing a mask in COVID times is much more of a public service act. We, every day, do things the law requires for legitimate reasons.”
Umatilla County Public Health Director Joseph Fiumara is trying new outlets for messaging, too.
He has to, Fiumara said, in light of open defiance of Oregon’s gathering size mandates and no real enforcement options.
In Oregon’s two-week freeze, which ends Dec. 2, indoor and outdoor gatherings are limited to no more than six people total, from no more than two households; all must wear masks when not eating or drinking.
The move is part of Gov. Kate Brown’s strategy to stop the escalating case counts of COVID-19 around the state.
Nonetheless, word of big parties organized by teens for other teens, are reaching his office, Fiumara said.
A recent bonfire in the Athena-Weston area is one example. The event was promoted by a high school student on social media, inviting her peers to join in.
Any transmission of COVID-19 isn’t likely to be a problem for the kids that attended, but can be if they take the virus home like an unwelcome party favor. And such social gatherings are happening more than his staff can possibly know, Fiumara suspects.
Rather than more finger wagging at entire communities, he chose to reach out to school district superintendents in Umatilla County.
“We realized schools are extremely invested in getting (COVID-19) numbers going down and they have more pull with parents.”
And parents, Fiumara figured, by and large want their children back in school.
“We know the schools have really good mechanisms for connecting with families, so we kicked it out to all the superintendents, asking them to use whatever way they felt it best to share.”
That created a partnership and a synchronized message to reach the parents of all students, but especially teens, in a short time span, the health director said.
Athena-Weston Superintendent Laure Quaresma was happy to join in the effort by sending a letter out to families late last week.
Working with Umatilla County Public Health helps her district hone its response to the virus, Quaresma said.
District staff has been working to ensure parents are aware that some students are hosting events, along with reinforcing the health department’s guidance.
“We also let them know we want to get kids back in school,” she said.
By sending out that message, families can both be aware of parties and make a decision based on what is right for their circumstances, Quaresma said.
“Parents in our community really want to support these kids. They understand the social and emotional toll of not being in school.”
And parents want to support their children finding ways to have social interactions in the safest way possible, she said.
“We’re trying to urge a balance between the need to gather and the need to get them back in school. We want these kids back and it’s going to take all of us being responsible for that.”