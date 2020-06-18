An initiative from Vital Winery continues to raise funds so vineyard employees, potentially exposed to COVID-19, can stay home for testing without a concern for loss of daily wages.
“A Day at Home” launched at the tail end of April and raised about $15,000 in the first three weeks.
Approaching two months after its start, Vital Winery founder and winemaker Ashley Trout said the work is not done.
“I don’t think we’re at the end of this,” she said.
The program is in lockstep with the nonprofit winery’s mission, dedicating 100% of its profits to healthcare for vineyard and winery workers in the Walla Walla Valley.
The campaign asks for donations of $108, which is the approximate daily pay for an employee working in a vineyard in the area.
“‘A Day at Home’ was our response to a local vineyard worker contracting COVID-19, and it’s been amazing to see the community come together,” Trout said in the announcement.
“Unfortunately, despite many safety measures in our vineyards, we fear this may be just the beginning. We hope to raise more money to help as many people as possible throughout the Walla Walla Valley and the state of Washington stay home and stay safe.”
The funds cover workers in case someone they’ve come into contact with contracts the virus or if they’re high risk of developing it themselves.
“In order to stay at home and get paid by the U.S., you have to have a doctor’s note in hand, which is not immediately available for a lot of people who are at risk of contracting the virus,” Trout said.
“A day of unpaid work for many of these crew members is simply not an option, so this fund helps buy time for the whole crew to get tested and stay safe.”
Donations can be made directly through the Vital Winery website.
Those who qualify must fall under a set of criteria that includes working in a vineyard within the Walla Walla Valley American Viticultural Area or the state of Washington, and are thought to be at high risk for developing COVID-19 as defined by the CDC.