With visitors unable to come to Walla Walla for Spring Release earlier this month, a cluster of wineries devised a way to go to them.
Six downtown wineries have collaborated by making one case shipment with two wines from each tasting room.
The partnership is a twist on tasting as wineries look for creative ways to reach customers through the pandemic’s travel and operating restrictions.
Shipments are not new in the industry that draws much of its support from the loyal following of wine club members. But this version offers consumers a tasting stroll from a portion of Second Avenue and around the corner up First Avenue and Main Street.
“Since Spring Release was canceled, we wanted to give an opportunity to our guests from out of town and in Walla Walla to still have a taste of Walla Walla, specifically downtown Walla Walla,” said Emily Browne, general manager of Browne Family Vineyards.
Browne organized the collaboration that includes Kontos Cellars, SuLei Cellars, Mark Ryan Winery, Otis Kenyon and Plumb Cellars.
The price averages to $25 per bottle of wine and available for order through the individual wineries.
“This is our first time collaborating with other downtown wineries to this level,” Browne said. The packaging was seamless, she said.
“I hope this is the start of future collaborations with our neighbors from downtown Walla Walla.”