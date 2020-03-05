Wildhorse re-opens after sanitation efforts

MISSION, Ore. — Wildhorse Resort & Casino has re-opened after a 48-hour voluntary closure connected to the coronavirus COVID-19.
The entertainment destination opened at noon Wednesday after an inspection backed by a letter of certification from environmental health officials and regulatory inspectors, operators said.
The closure of the resort’s main building was a decision of the board of trustees of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation this week upon learning an employee had tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.
The employee, Wildhorse said, works in a restricted area of the building in a role that does not involve contact with the public or kitchen facilities.
Wildhorse said guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control indicate the employee’s work in a closed environment would have put the person at low risk of exposure, meaning guests would have had no identifiable risk.
“Wildhorse has exceeded expectations to bring our facility to the highest standard of cleanliness,” CEO Gary George said in the announcement. “The well-being of the people who work in and visit our resort is our utmost priority.”
Sanitation took place at the resort’s main facility, which includes the casino, hotel, Cineplex, Children’s Entertainment Center and arcade, restaurants and administrative office.
The process included manual cleaning and use of a Clorox Total 360 System, an electrostatic spraying unit used by hospitals, clinics and schools, the Wildhorse announcement said.
Daily activities are expected to return to normal, and special events will “ramp up in the next few days,” operators announced.