By The East Oregonian
MISSION — After shutting down the casino floor and most of its other services early last week due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wildhorse Resort & Casino on Sunday closed its Tower Hotel, Cineplex, Hot Rock Cafe and Wild Roast until further notice.
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation’s board of trustees have agreed to pay Wildhorse employees for the next two weeks.
The CTUIR’s Incident Command Team announced the updated closures in a news release, which also included a list of mental health and recovery resources provided by the Yellowhawk Behavioral Health Department.
Those resources can be viewed at yellowhawk.org/coronavirus-updates, and people with questions may contact Yellowhawk at 541-240-8670.
Also closed is Kayak Public Transit, from today through Saturday.
According to the release, the CTUIR Fish and Wildlife Commission is also making accommodations to help address tribal members’ needs for First Food sources, while “maintaining the health of big game populations for current and future use,” the release said.
The commission will make current inventories of fish and game meat available to seniors and others “deemed unable to provide for their own needs” while also evaluating its permitting process for hunting.
“In the near term, a limited number of special subsistence hunt permits may be issued for hunt areas where impacts to herd health and other natural resources can be minimized,” the release said.