Whitman seniors receive Watson Fellowships for global study

The Watson Foundation awarded fellowships to two Whitman College Class of 2020 seniors who will be able to pursue knowledge while traveling the world.
Thomas J. Watson Fellowships went to Evangelos Sarantinos, a biology major from Seattle, and Cameron Conner, a politics and rhetoric major from Spokane..
Travel restrictions and concerns around COVID-19 may delay Evangelos and Cameron from traveling immediately after graduating from Whitman this month. However, they remain in contact with their partners in other countries and hope to get on the road as soon as they can.
Whitman has received 51 Watson awards, 14 of those in the past 10 years, said Keith Raether, director of the Office of Fellowships and Grants, in a Whitman story.
“The aim of the Watson is to give newly minted graduates of unusual promise a full year of discovery anywhere but in the safety of home — the U.S. There's liberty but also responsibility in this,” Keith said. “The fellowship privileges the exercise of the imagination, but it also puts self-reliance to a huge test. Can you navigate the world entirely on your own for a year? The journey is solitary and at the same time communal through the experience of new cultures.”
Evangelos and Cameron will each visit four countries — six countries between them — on their separate journeys.
“The Watson rewards intention and direction, and both Evangelos and Cameron have this. There's an urgency to their projects. Most of all for Watson, there's an organic fit between person and project,” Raether said. “Cameron's exploration of the intersection of ‘common wealth’ and well-being of communities is a direct extension of his leadership before and during his time at Whitman. Evangelos' focus on caregiving in his investigation of rare diseases is a through-line in his personal life and studies.”
Last year, national nonprofit Campus Compact recognized Cameron for community service with the Newman Civic Fellowship. For the past year, he has been an intern for the city of Walla Walla, organizing the Walla Walla Neighborhood Engagement Program.
During his Watson, Conner will take his community building experience abroad to study very different approaches to community wealth building while visiting communities in the United Kingdom, Peru, Spain and Mongolia.
“It ranges from how to build really intimate relationships in a remote, rural area; to how can a large corporation function in this global system; to how can we then fight for these systems, as individuals, as collectives, as social movements, working toward a sustainable future,” he said in the article.
With his Watson, Evangelos plans to study rare disease and caregivers in Spain, the United Kingdom, Malaysia and Australia. His project is in response to his younger brother, Luke, who was diagnosed as a child with Sanfilippo syndrome, a rare, debilitating mucopolysaccharide disease caused by a recessive gene.
Also a certified EMT and wildland firefighter, Evangelos volunteers at Walla Walla County Fire District 4. While overseas, he will study different aspects of rare disease research and caregiving.
He will work with researchers recruiting MPS patients for clinical trials, a mobile caregiving service, fundraisers and doctors. Through all the research and travel, he aims to spread knowledge about rare disease research and caregiving to benefit the lives of patients.
He also wants "to become a better caregiver for individuals like my younger brother,” he said. “That’s going to be with me for my whole life — or as long as his disease allows me to be a caregiver for him.”