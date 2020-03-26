Whitman Mission National Historic Site, 328 Whitman Mission Road, is announcing modifications to operations to implement the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and local and state authorities to promote social distancing. As of March 18 the site’s visitor center is closed until further notice. Where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance, park trails and grounds will remain open.
The health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers and partners at the site is the mission's No. 1 priority, according to a release. The National Park Service is working with federal, state and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. Notification when the mission will resume full operations and updates will be provided on its website, at nps.gov/coronavirus, and social media channels.
The NPS urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining safe distance between themselves and other groups; washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching eyes, nose, and mouth; cover their mouths and noses when coughing or sneezing; and stay home if feeling sick.
Check nps.gov/whmi/planyourvisit/conditions.htm for specific details about park operations.