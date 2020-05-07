You are the owner of this article.
Whitman alumna helps develop hand sanitizer to meet demaind

200507_etc_sarahkirkcmixes chemicals in lab for hand sanitizer at Willametteuniversity.courtesy.jpg

Sarah Kirk, Whitman College Class of 1995, mixes chemicals for hand sanitizer in a Willamette University lab.

 Courtesy photo

Sarah Kirk is putting her Whitman College degree to good use. The Class of 1995 member is a chemistry professor at Willamette University in Salem.

She got involved in helping with the hand sanitizer shortage after the head of her university’s campus safety asked if the chemistry department could make hand sanitizer for campus, according to a story from Whitman.

The department doesn’t have the approved certification to make hand sanitizer for commercial use on campus. However, Sarah’s husband, John Kirk, also a Whitman Class of 1995 member, said Divine Distillers in Salem makes hand sanitizer.

Owner Jason Greenwood told her his company needed help. Sarah, who specializes in medicinal chemistry and drug design, holds a doctorate from the University of California San Diego.

So she created a spreadsheet for John that indicates precise amounts of the ingredients needed to produce the alcohol concentration in the sanitizer and batch size he wanted to make.

“I put together a spreadsheet that allows him to enter whatever stock concentration he’s starting with and dilute it to the concentration he wants to end with. It tells him how much peroxide, glycerin and water to use for each 10-gallon batch of alcohol,” she said.

She also put some students to work. Using proper social distancing, they prepare the glycerin and peroxide stocks Divine Distillers requires for each batch.

“It’s been really great, and I’ve been able to teach the students at the same time,” she said.

“We’ve done lessons on dilutions and concentration chemistry, as well as lessons on distillation.”

Hand sanitizer Divine Distillers makes is being donated to first responders in the Salem area.

