When restaurants are finally able to reopen their dining rooms for service, Whitehouse-Crawford will not be among them.
The Walla Walla restaurant helped set the foundation 20 years ago for modern-day fine dining as a compliment to a budding wine industry, becoming the culinary backdrop for celebrations, proposals and major fundraisers in a restored 1904 planing mill operation that survived two major fires and had been on the verge of demolition before a battle to save it.
But the restaurant will not survive a global pandemic, owner Jamie Guerin said.
The loss of spring business, often relied upon by local restaurants to help rebound from the lull of winter, is hard enough, he said. Now COVID-19 has left summer and fall openings uncertain. And even if restaurants are permitted to open, will white tablecloth dining rooms draw consumers as they did before the coronavirus pandemic?
“Taking all of that into consideration, I just didn’t see a path forward,” Guerin said.
The decision was agonizing. “I don’t want to do it. This restaurant is really, really important to me,” he said.
It may also be just the start of the vastly changing face of food service.
In a survey released earlier this month by the Independent Restaurant Coalition, just one in five restaurant owners said they are certain their businesses will survive the COVID-19 crisis that has shuttered dining rooms across the country and shifted those that can provide it toward delivery or curbside pickup.
As of April 13, restaurant owners reported laying off 91% of their hourly workforce and nearly 70% of their salaried employees, the results of the survey said.
The Paycheck Protection Program helping other businesses does not fit the restaurant industry. Provided he were approved for a loan, Guerin would have to hire his staff of about 24 people back within just a couple of weeks but have no clearance to open beyond curbside service.
“I think everyone’s learning a little bit more about restaurants right now because of what’s going on with them,” he said.
“My best guess is fine-dining, white tablecloth restaurants are going to take an even bigger hit than a lot of (other restaurants).”
Guerin plans to continue forward with his second restaurant, Main Street’s Brasserie Four, which he believes is better positioned for a post-pandemic economy.
What will happen in the spot, which along with occupant Seven Hills Winery is owned by Crimson Wine Group, is not yet known.
“My sincere deep hope is something special comes into this space,” Guerin said, casting a glance across the empty dining room. “Ideally a restaurant. Something that was consistent with how special this building and space is.”
Its history in the community is a storied one. It dates back to 1880, when a pair of businessmen named Cooper and Schmuck, opened a milling operation on Third Avenue between Cherry and Sumach streets.
In 1888, George Whitehouse, a local contractor, and his partner, D.J. Crimmins, bought the company. Five years later, fire ravaged the planing mill and adjacent lumber yard.
In 1904, Whitehouse and Crimmins began reconstruction, but the financial impact of the fire was too great for the latter. Crimmins sold his interest to John M. Crawford of Grinell, Kan., and the operation was renamed Whitehouse-Crawford Co.
In 1911, Whitehouse sold his interest in the firm to James T. Crawford, John Crawford’s brother. But the name remained. Over the next 70 years, the business influenced the building style of the area. The community’s grand homes and many of its landmark buildings — the Marcus Whitman Hotel and Whitman College’s Cordiner Hall, for example — were crafted with handrails, doors, sashes and moldings came from the mill.
In 1960, another fire devastated the operation, leaving the mill itself intact while the lumber yard across the street was ravaged.
Closure eventually came in 1988, and the milling equipment was sold to another outfit.
According to local history a decision to sell the mill and lumber yard property to the city was part of a larger plan to entice the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to build its $10 million district headquarters in downtown Walla Walla. While the headquarters were constructed where the lumber yard had been the mill sat vacant another decade.
That was until the city of Walla Walla entertained negotiation with a Boise development firm that planned to raze the building.
The plan drew opposition from the late Carl and Sonia Schmitt. Sonia Schmitt was a Walla Walla native who met her future husband in the mid-1950s at Whitman College. Post graduation the two moved to California, where Carl Schmitt’s successful career in banking included the launch of University Bank & Trust of California.
Upon retirement they moved to Walla Walla. When they learned of plans to demolish the planing mill that helped build the town, they rose to action under a limited liability company they called named “Salvation!”
In a move to disrupt the plan between the city and the Boise company, they showed up to a Council meeting in August 1998 with a checkbook in hand and prepared to pay $130,000 for the property on the spot, archives detailed. When Council opted to proceed negotiations with the outside firm, the Schmitts vowed to do whatever they could to stop the demolition.
True to his word, Carl Schmitt sued the city in a case that was ultimately dismissed but not before becoming a thorn to the developer, who opted out of the deal.
In April 1999, the Schmitts signed for the purchase of the building for $153,448. Restoration of the structure was led by Ketelsen Construction. Seven Hills Winery signed on to the project, opening a tasting room in part of the building.
The restaurant, opened in May 2000, with classic elegance as its hallmark: brick walls, white rafters, refinished fir floors, white tablecloths and napkins, royal blue velvety chairs, a single fresh flower on each table and an open kitchen concept that showed chef Guerin and his staff at work.
Joining Patit Creek Restaurant in Dayton, The Homestead, Weinhard Cafe and The Marc, the restaurant was ripe to grow with the wine industry.
“Wine really needs food, and food really needs wine,” Carl Schmitt said in a 2001 interview. “We have the ability to provide a level of cooking that is easily matched off with a really good wine that’s produced locally.”
The growth of the food and wine scene since then is nothing short of amazing, said Guerin, who joined as chef recruited from Seattle’s Cafe Campagne and later purchased the business from the Schmitts.
“I’ve witnessed this go from a few businesses to a world-class wine destination,” Guerin said. “There are places to stay, things to do, a theater.”
Perpetually battling the notion that the restaurant was fancy and expensive, he said the most important part of what happened at Whitehouse-Crawford was the care provided through food, drink and company.
“All the people who are really good at this business have sort of a natural instinct for taking care of people,” he said.
For regulars — even those coming once a year for a wine weekend or special getaway — the place was a home away from home.
“We know them all,” Guerin said. “We know what they like to eat. We know what they like to drink. We know when they like to come in.”
That’s the part that’s hardest about the decision, even if it makes sense on paper, he said.
“We’ve done a lot of really awesome things in this space. We never could have lasted this long if it wasn’t for the local community supporting us,” he said.
“Restaurants have a crazy way of bonding us.”