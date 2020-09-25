Oregon health officials said today's number new and presumptive COVID-19 cases — 457 — is the highest daily case count since the beginning of the pandemic in Oregon.
Officials said they continue to see cases where seemingly innocuous activities are fueling outbreaks, including:
- An Oregon county has 13 cases associated with four university outbreaks, including a sorority or fraternity house and three athletic teams.
- Another county has 22 cases associated with three university outbreaks, including two student houses and a large back-to-school party.
- One county has an outbreak that now includes 19 cases. It began with a small gathering for a prayer group, while some also participated in a sewing group. One of the household members has died. None of the people reported wearing masks. The cases range in age from young children to people in their 80s.
- A company's Labor Day party for staff has resulted in six employees testing positive for COVID-19.
While the state’s recent disease modeling suggests transmission may be waning, officials said, it also indicates that even a modest uptick in transmission can lead to an increase in daily cases.
That can quickly erase the progress that’s been made in subduing the virus, Oregon’s Health Officer Dean Sidelinger said in a media briefing today.
Oregon's overall total of people with COVID-19 reached 32,314.
In Umatilla County, 18 more people were identified today as having COVID-19, making a total of 2,809 residents so diagnosed, including 41 people who died. Three people are hospitalized.
Washington
Three people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Walla Walla County today, and there are seven newly reported residents with the disease, making for 65 people with active cases of the coronavirus.
The county’s overall COVID-19 total stands at 896 people, five of whom have died. Of the total, 656 have Walla Walla addresses.
Washington state Department of Health said in a weekly report released today that COVID-19 case counts continue to decrease overall in both Eastern and Western Washington, though some counties are experiencing plateaus or increases in disease activity.
Officials said they are seeing significant differences in disease activity from county to county. Benton, Clark, Franklin, Pierce and Spokane counties are experiencing plateaus in case counts. The trend concerns health experts since COVID-19 risk may increase going into the fall.
The DOH said the state is at a crossroads as people begin to spend more time indoors and some schools move to hybrid or other in-person models. Even slight increases in transmission due to these changes may result in exponential growth of the virus. But even small improvements in behavior and environments could decrease transmission enough to allow further K-12 school reopening, officials said.
“As the weather gets colder and people spend more time indoors, we must all take precautions to reduce the risk of COVID-19,” said state Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy.
“If you gather inside with people outside your household, it’s critical to keep the group as small as possible. Limit the length of time you spend together and the number of gatherings you have. Everyone should wear face coverings and stay at least 6 feet apart. Opening windows can also improve ventilation, even if it means wearing extra layers to stay warm.”
Washington surpasses 1.8 million tests
The state Department of Health reported 988 new coronavirus cases and 20 additional deaths this afternoon, based on data through Thursday night, according to The Seattle Times.
Although the number of new cases seemingly indicates a spike from recent days, Thursday's number includes 486 cases from Clark County that had been previously reported but had not been entered into the state’s data system, the DOH said.
The state's overall total reached 84,238 people who have been diagnosed with the illness.