If you show up at Walla Walla Public Library on Monday, you can check out KN95 masks as well as books, videos and more.
The masks, though, won't be due back.
The face coverings are free to all community members and are being provided through the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a KN95 mask, when worn correctly, has better filtration and can provide better protection from COVID-19 and other airborne viruses than a cloth mask.
The KN95s are not washable, however. Each person can get up to four masks, available in the adult size.
Besides the public library, at 238 E. Alder St., the masks are also available at the health department, 314 W. Main St. (Rose Street entrance); Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce, 29 E. Sumach St.; and Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave.
