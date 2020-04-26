Washington’s tourism industry was dealt a massive blow by the statewide shutdown to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
Leisure travel has halted. Restaurants are empty and relegated to takeout only. Many hotel rooms have lonely beds.
Local and state leaders in the tourism industry are speaking often with businesses and industry experts about the current economic impact, but also what a potential return to business would even look like.
Whenever wining and dining return to the Walla Walla Valley, it likely won’t look like it once did, at least not for quite a while.
The toll on tourism
David Blandford is the newly appointed interim executive director for the Washington Tourism Alliance.
Blandford is also a senior vice president at Visit Seattle and he saw firsthand when COVID-19 began to crush the economy.
He says Washington’s fourth largest industry is one of the engines that could restart the state’s economy as restrictions ease.
“The impact to Washington’s tourism industry has been sudden and severe,” Blandford said via email. “We were the first state to see infections, followed immediately by worldwide media coverage and declines in visitation ...”
Blandford worries the instant impacts to tourism are unnoticed by some in government.
“While it’s true that we’re all in this together now, it’s important to understand the disproportionate impact (to) the tourism industry,” Blandford said. “(It) is so vulnerable to crises of public health, travel security and restrictions, trade wars and other factors.
“... We need policy makers at all levels to understand that recovery can’t be sustained for restaurants, hotels, tour companies, arts and cultural institutions, convention venues and so many others industry sectors if we can’t market.”
He said destination marketing organizations, such as Visit Walla Walla, need stabilization and emergency funding, too. So far, they’ve been left out of federal relief packages.
One major problem, Blandford elaborated, is balancing the protection of workers and travelers while lifting travel restrictions.
On the line are thousands of small businesses across the state. Blandford says about 80% of the tourism industry is based around small businesses, and they are often running on thin profit margins.
Creativity key in tough time
Wine is the main tourism magnet for the Walla Walla Valley.
One feature of the local wine industry that helps while tasting room doors are closed is wine clubs.
While one weekend of tasting might produce some profit, return customers and wine club members are relied upon by many of the producers.
Wineries are still allowed to produce wine and manage vineyards, but travel to the Valley is obviously down.
Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance Executive Director Robert Hansen says the industry has been creative and continued a heavy online presence with virtual tastings, educational webinars and shipping promotions.
“The good news is that wine consumers are taking advantage of these opportunities,” Hansen said in an email to the U-B. Many, he explained, also offer local curbside pickup options.
Another plus that has stoked some opportunities was the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board allowing alcohol to be picked up with to-go food orders at restaurants.
Downtown Walla Walla Foundation Executive Director Kathryn Witherington says it was a welcome sight.
“With that you saw some cool partnerships between local restaurants and the wineries,” Witherington said.
And such ideas, Witherington said, are key for all businesses.
“One thing I’ve seen, and it’s been really encouraging, is there’s been a lot of creativity and innovation,” she said. “People are going online and they’re doing social media shopping hours and offering gift boxes and style boxes.
“I think that level of innovation will really be what gets the businesses through this. But at the same time, they’re really hurting — particularly for our tourism-based businesses.”
Keeping it local
Indeed, built around the wineries are hotels, restaurants, bed-and-breakfasts, gift shops, spas, coffee shops and other businesses.
While the creative juices are flowing at small businesses, foot traffic is what truly needs to start flowing for recovery.
“While tourism businesses have understood and complied with public health orders, they’ve also asked to be part of the conversation on reopening,” Blandford explained. “The many business sectors within tourism each have different operational needs and time frames.”
Witherington said she hopes local shoppers will be the first to take advantage of reopening to help give time for the travelers to return.
“I see increasing local sales as a more viable way to get sales back up,” she said. “And then once people see that our community is coming out again and feeling safe, then their friends and family will start feeling more comfortable coming to visit and we can kind of market that.”
Hansen believes Walla Walla’s wide open spaces will serve well when business begins to return to some level of normal.
“We are lucky to live in such a beautiful, naturally spread out area,” Hansen said. “ ... With the natural distance and design of our community, paired with the proper protocols in place, the Walla Walla Valley can be a location tourists feel comfortable visiting.
“Overall, it will be a slow process, as Walla Walla and potential tourists get used to a new normal, but we think Walla Walla might find itself ahead of the curve.”
Day driving
Daylan Gibbard, director of sales and services at Visit Walla Walla, believes the Valley is uniquely set up for a rebound.
Gibbard said research by the U.S. Travel Association shows that tourist destinations that are within a four-hour drive are likely to see tourism return faster.
Walla Walla happens to be about a four-hour drive from four major metropolitan areas — Boise, Portland, Spokane and Seattle.
“Personally, I think Walla Walla will recover fairly quickly,” Gibbard said. “... It sounds like we’re one of the lucky ones that happen to have major markets all within a driving distance. ... It’ll be a trickle, but I think it will happen faster than in other places.”
About 70% of Walla Walla’s traveling tourists come from the greater Seattle area, Gibbard said. And while Seattle proper has experienced a worse outbreak of coronavirus, he believes the outlying suburbs of that area have been locking down, maintaining social distancing and they’ll be ready to return sooner than expected.
Hansen was also optimistic.
When asked if winery tourism could tick up again this year, Hansen said, “yes, and I believe it will look a bit different ...”
Ready, set, wait
Hansen, Gibbard, Witherginton and Blandford all echoed the same sentiment — the industry will adapt to changes and keep people as safe as possible.
But they also didn’t mince words about the here and now.
“A rebound in tourism can be a powerful economic engine for our state, generating fast economic impact,” Blandford wrote. “... But for tourism to be a part of the solution we have to invest in essential marketing programs, provide relief for the industry’s most vulnerable businesses and quickly prioritize policies that allow tourism organizations to do their work within public safety protocols.”
“This community is very supportive of each other,” Hansen said of Walla Walla. “And I know we will work together to rebound and get back to where we were.”
In the meantime, Hansen said, the experience will be unlike what visitors have known.
Wineries will likely have smaller groups for tastings. Tasting rooms will likely be sanitized between tastings. Reservations may be required more often.
Witherington said restaurants will likely have modified seating arrangements and be more spaced out. Masks, gloves and sanitizer will be the norm. Larger events will likely take a while to return.
With protocols in place, creativity abounding, locals returning first and eventually the wave of Seattle-side tourists returning, tourism leaders are hoping the slow “trickle” of reopening eventually becomes a steady flow.