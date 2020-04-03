New unemployment claims shot up again last week in the further numbing of the economy from the coronavirus pandemic.
A record 181,975 filings across the state from newly jobless workers, March 21-28, was seven times those seen during the worst weeks of the Great Recession, the state Employment Security Department said Thursday.
In the seven-day stretch that ended last Saturday, Walla Walla County had 904 initial claims for unemployment insurance. The filings represent a 25% increase from the previous week’s claims. They’re nearly 30 times higher than the same week in 2019, according to information from Employment Security.
Columbia County’s initial claims jumped about 15% week-over-week with 39 new filings, compared to 34 in the previous seven-day period.
The blow to businesses and workers stretches across every county and every sector.
Employment Security Commissioner Suzi LeVine said more than $67 million has been paid in benefits since March 15. The number is expected to grow as weekly new claims spike amid governor-issued orders to stay home, she said.
The figures show a contrast, LeVine said. On one hand, “more and more businesses and individuals are abiding by the ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ order — which is critical for the health of our fellow Washingtonians,” she said in the announcement.
On the other: “This virus is having a profoundly negative impact on our economic health, and that Washington businesses and workers are hurting like never before.”
Construction, retail and manufacturing industries received some of the biggest blows representing the highest percentage increases of workers with initial claims.
A change by Gov. Jay Inslee that listed much construction as nonessential — minus public works, government and low-income housing projects — led to a massive spike in new claims in that industry sector.
Construction had 28,021 initial claims last week, representing a 438% increase over the week before.
Retail had 22,002 new claims, up 153% from the previous week. Manufacturing saw 13,967 new claims, up 165%.
Snohomish County saw the highest increase in initial claims — 13,692 to 21,176, a 55% jump from the week before.
With the greatest population in the state, King County experienced a 20% increase in initial claims, from 37,296 to 44,613 week-over-week.
The initial claims represent first-time claims and claims from those newly unemployed, including those being reviewed for eligibility.
Including the ongoing weekly claims filed, Employment Security had about 350,000 total claims through its office last week.
LeVine said the department has worked on its website — esd.wa.gov — to try to improve the process of filing under a flood of activity. Under the massive volume of calls many have struggled with delays, denials and other problems.
“While many have been able to file new and continued claims, we know this deluge of demand has made it challenging for many more to do so,” she said.
Employment Security has also added staff and expanded its call center hours to include Saturdays. Sundays are used for returning calls, she said.