Walla Walla County breached the 6,000 line with total COVID-19 cases, with 57 new positive tests since Friday, July 23.
Numbers for Walla Walla County, July 26:
- Total COVID-19 cases rose by 140, from 5,869 on July 20 to 6,009; 4,483 of those have had Walla Walla addresses.
- Active cases on Monday, July 26, totaled 266, with 12 residents hospitalized.
- The death toll is 68 people, according to local officials, while state officials are
- 61,081, COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given, up 423 from the week before.
Numbers for Umatilla County, July 26:
- There were 50 new cases of the coronavirus, doubled from the new case count on July 20. Total COVID-19 cases were at 9,231, up by 273 people from last week.
- The death toll remains at 92 people.
- 27,686 people have been vaccinated, up by 423 from last week: 2,649 were in Milton-Freewater, an increase of 25 people.
Numbers for Columbia County, July 26:
- 141 cases of COVID-19 have been reported, an increase of two people over the week.
- The death toll remains at six people.
- 3,233 vaccine doses have been given — no increase from last week.
Information for Columbia County is from Washington state Department of Health.
- 846 new cases; 469,308 total cases.
- Eleven new deaths; 6,089 total.
- 993 new cases from Saturday, Sunday and Monday; 53 in Umatilla County. There have been 215,853 total cases in Oregon.
- Two new deaths; 2,838 total.