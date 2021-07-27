Walla Walla Vaccine Clinic
Allison Guizar, 17, green mask, talks with her sister Kara Guizar, 25, as people line up for a vaccine clinic at the Walla Walla Fairground’s Pavilion, April 15, 2021. Vaccine demand has begun to soften, while COVID-19 case rates grow.

 U-B file photo by GREG LEHMAN

Walla Walla County breached the 6,000 line with total COVID-19 cases, with 57 new positive tests since Friday, July 23.

Numbers for Walla Walla County, July 26:

  • Total COVID-19 cases rose by 140, from 5,869 on July 20 to 6,009; 4,483 of those have had Walla Walla addresses.
  • Active cases on Monday, July 26, totaled 266, with 12 residents hospitalized.
  • The death toll is 68 people, according to local officials, while state officials are
reporting 72 related deaths.
  • 61,081, COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given, up 423 from the week before.

Numbers for Umatilla County, July 26:

  • There were 50 new cases of the coronavirus, doubled from the new case count on July 20. Total COVID-19 cases were at 9,231, up by 273 people from last week.
  • The death toll remains at 92 people.
  • 27,686 people have been vaccinated, up by 423 from last week: 2,649 were in Milton-Freewater, an increase of 25 people.

Numbers for Columbia County, July 26:

  • 141 cases of COVID-19 have been reported, an increase of two people over the week.
  • The death toll remains at six people.
  • 3,233 vaccine doses have been given — no increase from last week.

Information for Columbia County is from Washington state Department of Health.

Washington state Department of Health:

  • 846 new cases; 469,308 total cases.
  • Eleven new deaths; 6,089 total.

Oregon Health Authority:

  • 993 new cases from Saturday, Sunday and Monday; 53 in Umatilla County. There have been 215,853 total cases in Oregon.
  • Two new deaths; 2,838 total.

Sheila Hagar can be reached at sheilahagar@wwub.com or 526-8322.