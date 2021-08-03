Weekly COVID-19 Update: Umatilla County nearing 10,000 cases
{child_byline}By SHEILA HAGAR
of the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin{/child_byline}
Numbers for Walla Walla County, Aug. 2:
- Total COVID-19 cases rose by 140, from 6,009 on July 26 to 6,149.
- There were 51 new cases reported since Friday, July 30. Active cases on Monday totaled 279; 11 residents were hospitalized over the weekend, and seven remained so on Monday.
- The death toll is 71 people, according to local officials, while state officials r
- 61,549 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given, up 468 from the week before.
Numbers for Umatilla County, Aug. 2:
- There were 114 new cases of the coronavirus since Friday, more than doubling last Monday’s new case count of 50. Total COVID-19 cases were at 9,700, up by 469 people from last week.
- The death toll is at 94 people.
- 28,240 people have been vaccinated, up by 554 from last week: 2,692 live in Milton-Freewater, 326 in Weston and 496 in Athena.
Numbers for Columbia County, July 26:
- 156 cases of COVID-19 have been reported, an increase of 15 people over the week.
- The death toll remains at six people.
- 3,252 vaccine doses have been given — an increase of 19 from last week.
Information for Columbia County is from Washington state Department of Health.
- 2,805 new cases; 475,881 total cases.
- Five new deaths; 6,127 deaths total.
- 2,056 new cases from Saturday, Sunday and Monday; 112 in Umatilla County, up from 53 last week. There have been 221,799 total cases in Oregon.
- Five new deaths; 2,863 total.
