Providence St. Mary Medical Center

Providence St. Mary Medical Center

 U-B file photo by GREG LEHMAN

Weekly COVID-19 Update: Umatilla County nearing 10,000 cases

{child_byline}By SHEILA HAGAR

of the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin{/child_byline}

Numbers for Walla Walla County, Aug. 2:

  • Total COVID-19 cases rose by 140, from 6,009 on July 26 to 6,149.
  • There were 51 new cases reported since Friday, July 30. Active cases on Monday totaled 279; 11 residents were hospitalized over the weekend, and seven remained so on Monday.
  • The death toll is 71 people, according to local officials, while state officials r
eport 72 related deaths.
  • 61,549 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given, up 468 from the week before.

Numbers for Umatilla County, Aug. 2:

  • There were 114 new cases of the coronavirus since Friday, more than doubling last Monday’s new case count of 50. Total COVID-19 cases were at 9,700, up by 469 people from last week.
  • The death toll is at 94 people.
  • 28,240 people have been vaccinated, up by 554 from last week: 2,692 live in Milton-Freewater, 326 in Weston and 496 in Athena.

Numbers for Columbia County, July 26:

  • 156 cases of COVID-19 have been reported, an increase of 15 people over the week.
  • The death toll remains at six people.
  • 3,252 vaccine doses have been given — an increase of 19 from last week.

Information for Columbia County is from Washington state Department of Health.

Washington state Department of Health:

  • 2,805 new cases; 475,881 total cases.
  • Five new deaths; 6,127 deaths total.

Oregon Health Authority:

  • 2,056 new cases from Saturday, Sunday and Monday; 112 in Umatilla County, up from 53 last week. There have been 221,799 total cases in Oregon.
  • Five new deaths; 2,863 total.

{child_tagline}

{/child_tagline}

Coronavirus Coverage

Because of health and safety concerns, the Union-Bulletin is allowing unlimited access to our COVID-19 stories and resources. If you are able to support local news by subscribing, support our journalism. click here to begin your subscription and access all of our local coverage.

.

Sheila Hagar can be reached at sheilahagar@wwub.com or 526-8322.