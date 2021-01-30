By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
New local COVID-19 cases reported Friday and Saturday were not as high as past reports but still remained in the double digits.
In Umatilla County, 33 new positive tests of the virus were noted on the Region 9 COVID-19 Dashboard on Friday and another 36 were reported by the Oregon Health Authority on Saturday. No new deaths were reported by either OHA or Umatilla County Health.
A total of 7,150 cases of the novel coronavirus have been counted since testing began in the county, according to OHA. That number does not line up with data on the regional dashboard, but state and local health authorities have often had different numbers during the pandemic because of variations in data gathering.
Walla Walla County‘s Department of Community Health reported just 10 new cases of the virus Friday on its COVID-19 website, covidwwc.com.
There are 256 people who currently are fighting COVID-19, according to Community Health, including 18 at the Washington State Penitentiary. Nine people are currently in a hospital with the disease.
A total of 4,410 cases have been diagnosed in the county since testing began in March last year, 979 of them are from the prison.
Oregon reported 707 new cases over the weekend and 19 more people dying after contracting the disease. The state now has had 142,146 cases of the virus and 1,957 people have died.
Washington reported another 3,788 cases Friday, bringing the state’s total to 311,597 with 42 more people dying, bringing the death count to 4,285.
Vaccination efforts continued Friday and Saturday in both states. Oregon officials reported 19,867 new immunizations Friday and Washington officials reported more than 10,000 people were vaccinated Friday at mass vaccination sites, including 3,817 at a clinic in Kennewick.
Total vaccination numbers were not updated since Thursday for Washington, with the total number remaining at 616,589 according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
The Kennewick clinic has about 800 appointments per day, usually. It’s open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday at the Benton County Fairgrounds. Appointments are required and can be made online at prepmod.doh.wa.gov.