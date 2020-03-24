The College Place City Council's regular meeting today at 7 p.m. will be livestreamed at ubne.ws/CPmeeting.
There will be no public comment during the city's virtual meetings except in the event of a public hearing on a specific item.
People are urged not to attend meetings during COVID-19 emergency, but those who do must adhere to sanitary and social distancing protocols.
Comments must be received by 5 p.m. on the date of meeting by email at lneissl@cpwa.us, or regular mail addressed to College Place City Hall, 625 S. College Ave., "public comment" stated on the envelope. Comments also may be deposited in the City Hall drop box.
Comments will be included in the public comment section of the agenda documents for council members and others to reference.