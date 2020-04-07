Distance learning cannot replace person-to-person education, but it will have to do for the rest of this school year, Gov. Jay Inslee said Monday afternoon.
And state, regional and local educators will continue working to make the remote-learning experience great for teachers, parents and students, Inslee said.
At a news conference with state Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal, Inslee announced what many suspected had to come — the closure of all private, charter and public school buildings for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
The coronavirus pandemic demands such action, Inslee said, adding no student’s grades will suffer from this change, but that school work must continue to be done.
High school seniors will have opportunities to get the credits they need to graduate, Inslee said.
Monday’s order will allow school districts to focus energy and talent on the best way to provide education in this circumstance, he said.
While Inslee’s message is “incredibly difficult to hear,” Wade Smith, superintendent of Walla Walla Public Schools said he agrees the action is necessary.
“We are very well poised to continue our work and progress in supporting students through our ‘Distance Learning Program,’ as we have done from the onset of this global pandemic,” he said.
With Inslee’s newest edict, the district will implement more support for and engagement with families, including a survey to garner feedback and the addition of online learning opportunities for students in third through fifth grades.
That step will not modify the packet work already in place, but will ensure kids have access to additional resources, Smith said.
“Our core delivery model utilizing weekly, teacher-developed learning packets ensures equity, access and individualized education for every student,” he said in a statement.
“In that same equity lens, we want to ensure that students and families who don’t have computers or internet at home have the same level of access to participate in optional supplementary learning experiences as their peers.”
The district is also working on alternate plans to support year-end needs, such as open enrollment, kindergarten registration and identifying students for the dual-language program.
Administrators are now preparing for the 2020-2021 school year schedules for students. The district will discuss how that might look with staff and parents in the coming weeks, Smith said.
First, though, will come tremendous effort to build a graduation of sorts for this year’s high school seniors, he said this morning.
In his news conference, Inslee assured seniors “in good standing” can expect to earn their diplomas this year.
That process is more than a paper certificate, however, Smith said.
“Our hearts are broken for our seniors. The experiences, rituals and culminating activities that normally bookmark a student’s 13-year experience in education will not be the same. However, we will do everything in our power, working with graduates and their families, to make the best of this difficult situation.”
College Place Public Schools Superintendent James Fry echoed the emphasis on recognizing the importance of school traditions.
“Leaders at our high school including staff, administration, ‘Class of 2020’ students and parents have begun meeting to plan prom, yearbook distribution, and graduation activities at College Place High School,” Fry said Monday. “While doing these activities in the typical fashion may not be able to take place, we will make sure that our seniors get the recognition and the memorable events they deserve. They have earned it and we will provide it in a way that they will never forget.”
His district is continuing to refine its “At Home Learning” program, he said.
“Unlike some school districts in the state, we made the decision to continue delivering instruction through online resources from the very beginning.”
That’s helped the district maintain some semblance of normal teaching and learning that can be carried through to the end of the year, Fry said.
Transforming traditional teaching models of brick-and-mortar settings in 297 Washington school districts is no small feat, Inslee and Reykdal said.
Washington is now one of 14 states to decide closing buildings for the rest of the year is best for public health, said Reykdal.
Although school is expected to open this fall, Reykdal said educators should prepare for the possibility that schools could remain closed beyond this school year, The Seattle Times reported. “We know we have to be significantly better at this distance model in case we find ourselves in that reality,” he was quoted in that story.
The Times noted when Inslee initially ordered schools closed March 13, his mandate came with strings: Schools must continue to provide food, instruction and some child care to students, 45% of whom are from low-income families statewide.
Many school districts here and elsewhere responded with innovative solutions, including delivering meals directly to families and holding classes via video chat, The Times wrote.
But response has been uneven from place to place with “shifting guidance from state and federal officials about education requirements, labor disputes and differences in wealth and resources between school districts,” The Times reported in its piece.
And while the state was ahead of many others in use of remote education, this moment has highlighted a number of disparities in the system, Inslee said Monday.
Of most importance at the moment is not just a lack of internet connection for some families in rural areas, but also connections that cannot support the content density of online learning materials, he said.
Education officials are working with internet providers to change that picture as quickly as possible, the governor said.
Too, closed buildings can be equity barriers in educating students with disabilities and English language learners, Inslee said. Thus the state is allowing districts to open buildings for limited and socially-distanced activity to serve those children.
More than 50 million students are no longer in traditional classrooms, Reykdal said, adding that an eventual return to school is a “very difficult contemplation” at this time.
Rushing back too soon is bound to undo some of the good work already done in flattening the curve of the pandemic in Washington, he pointed out.
In the meantime, it is clear the state must continue to improve distance learning.
“We have to get connectivity to all of our students,” Reykdal said — for pandemics, natural disasters and more.
Education in Washington and elsewhere will forever be transformed because of COVID-19’s challenges, he said.
“Right now we must sow the seeds of complete innovation. This is our moment to connect every family, and see it as as much of a right as clean air and water.”