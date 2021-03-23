Washington state opens more fully in third phase; Umatilla County to begin vaccinating more groups

Umatilla County is one of 13 Oregon counties that will be allowed to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to expanded eligibility groups, according to Oregon Health Authority officials.
By attesting to the capacity to do so, Umatilla County Public Health administrators can now begin vaccinating everyone listed in Phase 1b, Group 6, ahead of the previously designated statewide start date Monday, March 29.
That group includes adults ages 45-64 with one or more underlying conditions with increased risk; migrant and seasonal farm workers; seafood, agricultural and food processing workers; wild land firefighters; people displaced by wildfires; people living in low income, senior and congregate facilities; people living in homelessness; pregnant women 16 and older.
Umatilla County Public Health director Joseph Fiumara said Monday, March 22, this is good news locally. His department is more than ready to move forward, particularity as recent vaccination clinics around the county have seen decreasing participation in eligible groups.
Fiumara attributes some of that slow down to vaccine hesitancy in the older age groups, a barrier he didn't expect to run up against just yet. Without enough participation overall, the vaccination herd immunity rate of about 70% won't be reached, he said, meaning Umatilla County could stay under state restrictions longer.
"This virus doesn't die out ... We were hoping more in the 65-plus community would choose to get the shot than have," Fiumara said.
In the meantime his office had been forced by state regulations to turn away others who want the shot but were not yet eligible, he said.
One of the most important components of today's announcement by OHA is the immediate vaccine eligibility for seasonal farm workers and food processing employees, Fiumara said.
"That's huge," he said. "Our food processors were hit hard with outbreaks and weren't eligible until today. It was very frustrating."
Public health staff will be setting up vaccine clinics at three food processing locations this coming week, including Smith Frozen Foods in Weston, while his office works to do the same at other companies, Fiumara said.
"We want to remove as many barriers as we can so folks can get access to these shots," he said.
The health department director said he has not yet heard of employers in Umatilla County requiring employees to be vaccinated, but pointed out County Commission Chair George Murdock has said that while vaccination against COVID-19 won't be demanded, no special accommodation will be made because an employee doesn't choose to get immunized.
"They are not going to create two different classes of employees," Fiumara said.
There will be plenty of vaccine available soon, with allocation of doses around state increasing in the next two weeks, he said, noting that the one-dose Johnson & Johnson formula will be part of the mix eventually.
Another shot clinic is planned in Milton-Freewater, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday, March 25, at the Milton Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1244 N. Elizabeth Street. Signing up is encouraged at Get Vaccinated Oregon.
Umatilla County Public Health reported seven additional COVID-19 and no new deaths.
The county’s case total is 7,815, including 82 deaths. About 12,595 residents have been vaccinated.
Umatilla County is currently in the "high risk" category of Oregon's four-stage COVID-19 risk level plan.
The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reported five cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, and one positive case for Monday, March 22, with no new deaths reported on its website.
The county's active case count was 22 residents, with one person hospitalized.
The state Department of Corrections continues to report total of 985 — none of those in the past 30 days — inmates and 181 staff members at Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The county’s case total is 4,829 since March 1, 2020, including 59 deaths, local officials reported.
Washington state Department of Health is reporting 64 virus-related deaths in Walla Walla County.
Columbia County Public Health is reporting no active COVID-19 cases or pending test results.
On the day Washington's 39 counties moved into the third phase of Gov. Jay Inslee's reopening plan, the state's Department of Health numbers were not updated as of 6:30 p.m. The agency reported updates — not refreshed since Friday, March 19 — are delayed due to data processing issues. Dashboards will be updated as information becomes available. However, as the COVID-19 vaccine effort continues to gain momentum, Washington’s 39 counties moved into the third phase of Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan Monday, March 22. That means the state allows restaurants, retailers, fitness centers and other indoor spaces to open with up to 50% capacity
Oregon Health Authority reported 178 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 161,706 positive residents altogether. There were two new deaths, making the state’s death toll 2,365.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon was 116.
Oregon has now administered a total of 757,970 first and second doses of Pfizer, 740,155 first and second doses of Moderna and 32,022 single shots of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.