This story has been modified since its initial publication to reflect a correction.
An inmate at the Washington State Penitentiary died Saturday after being transported to a local medical facility Friday to be treated for COVID-19 and other health issues.
This is the third virus-related death reported by the Washington State Department of Corrections. The other two death were reported at Coyote Ridge Corrections Center.
Michael Cornethan, 62, was convicted in May 1983 to life without parole for aggravated murder in King County, officials stated in a release Sunday.
The Washington State Penitentiary has 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff and 110 confirmed cases among prisoners as of Saturday, officials reported.
Currently, 117 people associated with the prison have symptoms of COVID-19 and are separated from those without, the release stated. Approximately 559 people who were exposed to someone with COVID-19 but did not have symptoms are in quarantine as of Saturday.
To further contain the spread of COVID-19 among inmates and staff, the Penitentiary’s medium security units are on quarantine status, the release stated.
In August, COVID-19 testing began weekly for all staff within the facility, and all inmates housed at the Medium Security Complex have been tested for the disease.