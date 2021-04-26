No matter which side of the Oregon-Washington state line you live on, the COVID-19 horizon has darkened up some over the past few weeks.
Umatilla County officials spent time on the morning of Monday, April 26, looking into a near-but-murky future.
According to public health officials, Oregon has reported 319 hospitalizations, a pandemic health metric that exceeds the 300 Gov. Kate Brown set as a limit to keep countries from sliding back into the “extreme risk” category of her four-stage recovery plan for the state.
Umatilla County Commission Chair George Murdock said local hospital officials told him there are four residents hospitalized with COVID-19 at the moment, adding to Oregon’s total number.
Umatilla County Public health director Joseph Fiumara told county commissioners the governor is expected to soon announce which counties will move back into “extreme risk.” New restrictions for those counties, effective on Friday, April 3, means no indoor dining once again, and significant caps on a number of indoor and other activities.
Although Umatilla County is also seeing case counts rise, Fiumara said he does not expect to see the county get moved to extreme risk in Brown’s forthcoming announcement.
New cases for the past two weeks reached 114 in the county of about 81,100 people, or a case rate of 140.5 per 100,000, the metric Oregon Health Authority uses to determine risk level, Fiumara said.
Last week alone there were 60 cases of the disease here, he added.
Umatilla County is likely headed back to the “high risk” category, which it left on April 9 to go to the moderate risk level with more allowed activities and opportunities, Fiumara said.
The metrics for going back to extreme risk for the county is 162 cases in a two-week period. No one is yet sure how Brown’s previously announced removal of a “warning week” is going look for counties not headed into extreme risk, he said.
“It really is convoluted and it doesn’t need to be,” Fiumara said.
Evidence shows case numbers in Umatilla County are being driven up by extracurricular activities tied to schools and other gatherings, but a big part of the problem remains the people refusing to get vaccinated against the virus.
Right now that’s mostly among young adults espousing a common theme, public health officer Dr. Jonathan Hitzman told county officials.
“The mentality is they are not going to get very sick, they are not going to die, ‘it’s no worse than a common cold, why bother?’”
Umatilla County has some 6,000 vaccine doses in storage and was able to administer less than 500 doses last week, Fiumara said.
“We gave out some to community partners, but we’re still sitting on a lot of vaccine,” he said.
For now his department has asked state officials to stop sending more, he added.
According to the Seattle Times, hospital leaders in Washington said during this fourth surge of the virus, young patients make up an increasing proportion of their workload and that some of them are having bigger reactions to the disease than what was seen earlier in the pandemic.
“We are seeing younger patients than what we saw in earlier surges: Patients in their 30s, 40s and 50s are being hospitalized,” said Tom DeBord, the chief operating officer of Overlake Medical Center in Bellevue, during a news briefing hosted by the Washington State Hospital Association, the Seattle Times said.
Younger patients often have obesity in common, a comorbidity associated with severe COVID-19, one medical provider said.
University of Washington Medicine is currently treating 55 COVID-19 patients at its four hospitals, more than at any time during last summer’s surge, spokesperson Susan Gregg said. The UW system is also encountering more young people sick enough to be admitted, Seattle Times reporters Evan Bush and Sandi Doughton wrote.
“Hospitalization data from the state Department of Health through April 18 confirms the increase in COVID-19 patients and the age shift individual hospitals are reporting,” the article stated. “Since the week of March 21, DOH shows a 40% jump in hospitalizations.”
In early January, as vaccinations were just ramping up, about two-thirds of those being hospitalized were 60 or older. DOH’s most recent data show a dramatic flip, with the majority being hospitalized now under the age of 60. The highest number of hospitalizations statewide is among people 40 to 59, the Seattle Times article noted.
Statewide, total COVID-19 hospitalizations had been hovering at about 350 for the past five weeks, said Cassie Sauer, president of Washington State Hospital Association, told the Seattle Times.
That mark has soared to 600 hospitalizations — “a number we haven’t seen in months” — Sauer said, adding that “this looks like the same trajectory we saw in November.”
In Washington, lax adherence to protective measures such as masking, distancing and limiting interactions is also a likely factor in the increasing number of infections.
“COVID fatigue has settled in in this group and they are letting their guard down,” DeBord said of younger adults. “We have a group of folks who aren’t as highly vaccinated yet and are less likely to follow the guidance.”
Vaccine demand has begun to soften across Washington, even in places like Seattle where thousands of vaccine appointments remained available Monday afternoon, Bush and Doughton reported.
That’s also true in Walla Walla County. Department of Community Health administrative support supervisor Nancy Wenzel told county commissioners Monday that the public health will not host any first-dose vaccine clinics this week, but will only have two second-dose clinics.
The county had 98 new cases in the previous two weeks, Wenzel said, and is currently failing the Phase 3 hospitalization metric set of fewer than five virus-related hospital admissions per week.
Wenzel said there has been with six virus-related hospitalizations among county residents last week.
There are 91 active cases of the disease in the county.
The case rate is currently dropping again, however, and looks like it will remain low enough to stay in Phase 3, she said.
More than 156 cases in two weeks or 10 hospitalizations in one week would push Walla Walla County out of Phase 2, Wenzel told the commissioners.
All counties in the state will be next evaluated for phase eligibility on May 3.
The health department is planning outreach efforts with mobile clinics, she said, to reach those who can’t get to a vaccination clinic site.
About one-third of county residents have been vaccinated but demand for the vaccine has definitely dropped now, Wenzel said.