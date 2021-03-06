State hits vaccine milestone as WW clinics continue
By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Washington state finally hit its goal of administering 45,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines per day, according to a release from the state Department of Health.
The goal was reached Wednesday, March 3, and there have now been more than 1.8 million doses administered.
The news coincides with the state expanding its reach of those eligible for the vaccine, including teachers and childcare workers.
Locally, the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health is once again gearing up for more vaccine clinics at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds pavilion.
The county is receiving another 2,000 first-dose vaccines for the two-dose immunization next week, officials said in a release.
The next clinic will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, at the pavilion. Appointment scheduling goes live at noon, Sunday, March 7.
Those eligible under Phase 1a and Phase 1b, Tier 1 will be allowed to schedule. You can find your eligibility phase at findyourphasewa.org.
To sign up for the local clinic, visit covidwwc.com, or call 509-524-2647.
You can also text “COVIDWW” to 888777 for text updates.