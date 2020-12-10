The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reported 28 cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, with no new deaths reported on its website.
The county's active case count was 346 people, including 15 men who live at Washington State Penitentiary.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting that a total of 346 inmates and 56 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness; one incarcerated man died last month after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
The county’s case total is 2,632 since mid-March, including 27 deaths, local and state officials reported.
State data reveals 36,266 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Walla Walla County.
The number of people currently hospitalized here was 12 as of Thursday.
Washington state Department of Health has reported 145 people in Walla Walla County have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
The number of county residents considered recovered is 2,259.
Walla Walla County public health has not updated the positivity rate here since Nov. 13, citing a reporting lag at the state level.
The county is in Phase 2 of the state’s four-stage Safe Start reopening plan.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 31 additional COVID-19 cases with no new deaths on Thursday.
The county’s case total is 4,772, including 52 deaths.
The county is no longer reporting active case or daily hospitalization numbers. It is in Phase 2 of Oregon's four-stage reopening plan.
Columbia County Public Health reported 17 active COVID-19 cases Thursday . Overall, 51 people have tested positive and recovered; there have been four deaths.
Washington's Department of Health reported 2,923 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state's total to 192,413 people.
Officials said in a news release the DOH is changing how it counts COVID-19 deaths, using only the official registered cause of death in attributing a death to the coronavirus, providing a more precise accounting of victims of the virus.
Thus Thursday's death toll reduced the state's total number of deaths by 166, for a sum of 2,850, meaning 1.5% of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Washington have died.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,586 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday , bringing the state total to 89,838 people.
There were 13 new deaths, making the state’s death toll 1,123.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon was 576, four fewer than Wednesday.