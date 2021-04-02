The Washington state Department of Health said Thursday, April 1, the state is continuing to make progress with vaccine distribution and administration efforts.
As of Monday, March 29, more that 3,325,998 doses of vaccine have been given around the state, which equals 83% of the 4,006,330 doses delivered to health and pharmacy providers.
Washington is averaging 55,894 vaccine shots each day, officials said. This information is updated three times a week on the DOH data dashboard.
The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reported five cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, April 1, and no new related deaths.
The county’s active case count was 42 residents; one person is hospitalized.
There are no active cases among Washington State Penitentiary inmates.
The county’s case total is 4,864 since March 1, 2020, including 64 deaths, local officials reported.
County residents considered recovered from the coronavirus has reached 4,758.
Umatilla County Public Health reported three additional COVID-19 cases, making a cumulative case count of 7,870 and a death toll holding at 82 people.
Umatilla County is in the ”high risk” category of Oregon’s four-stage COVID-19 risk level plan.
Columbia County Public Health reported zero active COVID-19 cases.
Washington’s Department of Health reported 1,369 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more virus-related deaths; the case count is the highest seen since early February, according to Craig Sailor, reporting for Tacoma News Tribune.
Those numbers bring the state’s totals to 365,762 cases and 5,262 deaths
Oregon Health Authority reported 521 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 165,524.
There were two new deaths, making the state’s death toll 2,385.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 155, 16 more than Wednesday, March 31. There are 39 such patients in intensive care beds, which is three more than on Wednesday.
Oregon has now administered 941,850 first and second doses of Pfizer, 867,103 first and second doses of Moderna and 43,075 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. County vaccination data was unavailable.