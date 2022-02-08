Providence St. Mary Medical Center is getting nursing support from the Washington State Department of Health and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to care for COVID-19 patients.
Four registered nurses and one certified nursing assistant arrived Monday, Feb. 7, and were expected to begin caring for patients in the medical and intensive care units the next day.
Another three nursing assistants could potentially join the team, officials said in a news release.
Providence applied for DOH assistance due to staffing challenges amid a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, spokeswoman Kathleen Obenland said.
The contract with the state stipulates the visiting staff can only care for COVID-19 positive patients, with no exceptions. The salaries of the traveling nurses and CNAs are paid by federal funding.
Louise Dyjur, chief nursing officer at St. Mary, said her staff is grateful for the lift.
“This will help us through the omicron surge and provide much needed relief for our caregivers who have worked so hard for so long during the pandemic.”
The contracted nursing support will be here through March 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.