Virus mitigation protocols are working as planned at the City of Walla Walla Sleep Center.
The center on West Rees Avenue offers overnight shelter via Conestoga-style huts for up to 50 unhoused people and, since COVID-19 began, a place to be during the day.
Early this week a center resident was diagnosed with COVID-19 and all-in testing revealed another four people are also positive, Sleep Center board President Craig Volwiler said Thursday, Aug. 26.
One more person has tested positive since then, city officials said.
This is the first time in the 18-month timeline of the pandemic here the virus has reached the Sleep Center. Thanks to rigorous prevention protocols, Walla Walla’s success at keeping much of the unhoused demographic healthy has been the envy of other communities, local health officials have said.
That work continues, Volwiler pointed out.
“Those who are positive are in isolation, they are staying in their huts and being brought meals and whatever they need. And they each have a portable toilet designated for their use.”
The center’s whole population has again been tested for COVID-19, he said.
“Everyone is being asked to stay in camp and behave," Volwiler said. "They are generally being cooperative with that but not 100%.”
To help incentivize staying put, people using the center are being given three prepackaged meals a day. Guests who do leave camp and return must test daily for the illness. Anyone coming up with a positive result has to agree to isolate themselves in the standalone hut for 10 days.
“It’s really no different that someone living independently,” Volwiler said. "If they test positive, they are asked to quarantine but no one forces them."
Sleep Center officials are and have been working with local government and Providence Population Health staff throughout the pandemic.
Elizabeth Chamberlain, deputy manager of the City of Walla Walla, said she doesn’t consider the Sleep Center outbreak to be a major one and noted other congregate living shelters in town — YWCA and Christian Aid Center — have had the same situation.
“All shelters follow a step-by-step procedure for addressing a potential case,” including isolation and minimizing interactions with other shelter residents, Chamberlain said.
More testing for COVID-19 is scheduled at the Sleep Center on Monday, as indicated in the plan to prevent spread of the virus, she added.