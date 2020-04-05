What happens to my organization if the COVID-19 pandemic lasts much longer?
This thought likely steals into most of our minds on a daily basis. Many, if not most, sectors of the Walla Walla economy are severely impacted by the virus. One part of the economy experiencing a profound challenge is Walla Walla’s burgeoning hospitality sector.
At the moment, it’s a shadow of its regular self. Restaurants and bars are shuttered for the next four or more weeks, except for those offering take-out meals.
Hotels have minimal occupancy, and a couple may have temporarily closed by the appearance of this column. The hospitality trade is composed of these two industries: accommodations, and with much greater job numbers, eating and drinking establishments.
Walla Walla Trends tracks the relative size of the five largest employing sectors in the county. These are, in descending order: government (federal, state and local), healthcare and social assistance, manufacturing, agriculture and retail trade.
Just missing a showing in the top five is the hospitality sector. In 2018, it claimed a monthly average of 1,887 on payroll. This placed it sixth largest in the county’s workforce, or 7.2% of the total.
Hospitality has grown relatively rapidly over the past 15 years, picking up a third more workers. That rate makes it by far the fastest growing of the county’s largest sectors.
In addition, the hospitality sector is responsible for a large portion of taxable retail sales. In 2018, its businesses rang up about $120 million in sales, or 11% of the total in the county. Fourth-quarter numbers for 2019 have not yet been published by the Department of Revenue, but if the final months of the year followed trend of the prior three quarters, $125 million seems a reasonable estimate for last year here.
So how might the COVID-19 pandemic play out over the remainder of 2020 for this group of businesses?
To this observer, it seems likely the second quarter will plumb unseen lows. Forecasters of U.S. overall economic activity generally see, at the time of this writing, a significant contraction in the second-quarter gross domestic product. For the subsequent quarter (July-September), many see a slight recovery, although some see continued contraction. Most, at this date, foresee fourth quarter with a relatively large positive jump.
These projections do not assume some of the worst-case scenarios that epidemiologists have presented.
Among the most exposed sectors nationally for the rest of the year will be hospitality. At the time of this writing, the American Hotel & Lodging Association and the U.S. Travel Association estimate 1 million hotel jobs, or about 45% of the industry’s national employment, “have either been eliminated or will be eliminated in the next few weeks.” Let’s assume the bottom isn’t reached until a bit later, and that the bottom touches on at least a 50% force reduction. If Walla Walla’s accommodations industry follows the national trend, then the county can expect a loss of at least 135 jobs by the start of summer.
Even more sobering is the loss of jobs among Walla Walla’s restaurants, bars and wine-tasting rooms. Gov. Jay Inslee’s decrees on March 16th and 23rd have already precipitated long lines, in person or virtual, at unemployment offices across the state.
Before the outbreak, Walla Walla’s food and drinking sector, including winery tasting rooms, employed 1,700-1,800. Assume that all those jobs are now suspended, except for those working in restaurants offering drive through or take-out.
Generously assume that one-third of staff is still retained to facilitate that business, or about 585. The remainder, over 1,100, will likely be unemployed through the end of April and into May. This line of thought presumes, of course, that all restaurants currently closed can weather the shutdown.
Besides extensive job losses for a good part of 2020, the hospitality sector will deliver much less local tax revenue to local governments. The traditionally two best quarters of the year for hospitality businesses are the second and third – those that will be likely impacted the most.
Last year, over $70 million was spent in the county in the sector during those six months. At a local government share of 2.4%, that’s $1.68 million of sales taxes at risk.
Let’s hope that the disciplined response of Hong Kong and South Korea residents finds an echo here. And let’s also hope that our political leaders will enable our healthcare professionals to meet the challenge fully equipped with all needed supplies and personnel. Then in a future column we’ll discuss upside potential and not downside risk to this vital part of the Walla Walla community.