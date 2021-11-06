The Providence Southgate clinic was filled with hope and excitement as hundreds of youngsters arrived — some coming from across the state — to get their shots Saturday, Nov. 6, in the first COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 5-11 in Walla Walla County.
Eleven-year-old Angelique Cail, of Lynnwood, Wash., was the first child to receive her Pfizer pediatric vaccine Saturday morning in Walla Walla. Her mother, Jennifer Cail, who also brought her 9-year-old daughter, was excited that all her children can now get vaccinated.
“Oh my gosh, I could almost cry that they’re getting their shots,” Cail said.
“Having all three of my children on the road to vaccination just makes me so much more comfortable and feel so much better. My kids haven’t really seen any friends and haven’t been able to do anything. Our lives have been on a standstill since March 2020, so this gives us a way forward.”
Cail and her daughters made the four-and-a-half-hour drive down to the Walla Walla clinic from Lynnwood to get their shots as fast as possible. Victoria, the 9-year-old, said that although she has a fear of shots, this one was just a little poke, so she was relieved.
When asked what she looks forward to once she is fully vaccinated, Victoria exclaimed, “Go to Disneyland!” without any hesitation.
The county had 360 kid-sized shots available Saturday, and 286 children were vaccinated, according to Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, public health officer for the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.
The Pfizer pediatric shot, a smaller dose administered via a child-sized needle, was just approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for kids ages 5-11 on Wednesday.
Heather Frank’s daughter Yvonne was among those at the clinic Saturday. The 9-year-old has high-risk medical issues, so her mother was very grateful to be able to get her only child a shot.
They drove over six hours — from Blaine, near the Canadian border in Western Washington — to get the shot.
“I drove to Walla Walla because it was the first place we could make an appointment,” Frank said. “This whole pandemic we have been on our toes — terrified that she’s going to get COVID because she’s so high-risk.”
Frank says she’ll come all the way to Walla Walla again if she has to, to get her daughter the second dose.
“It was completely worth the drive and accidentally hitting that deer along the way,” Frank said. “It’s worth anything for her.”
For Kaminsky, the hope and excitement in the room was one of the best parts of the successful clinic.
Kids were excited to be getting their shots, and for the ones who were scared, they had a sibling, friend or parent to hold their hand along the way.
Almost 70% of the eligible Walla Walla community has received the COVID-19 vaccine, Kaminsky said, and that number will soon rise with the number of children getting vaccinated.
“I’m so proud of our department — the Department of Community Health — our community partners and our volunteers for being able to have the COVID-19 vaccine available in our community,” Kaminsky said. “I’m really proud of the access we’ve been able to provide.”
Parents were able to register their children online for vaccination appointments, but spots were saved for walk-ins to register upon arrival. Nikki Sharp, the Healthy Communities Division manager for the county and vaccine coordinator for Saturday’s clinic, emphasized the importance of making vaccinations accessible.
“From an equity standpoint, we want to make sure there are options for people who may not have technology available to them,” Sharp said.
“Similarly, when we held the vaccination clinics at the Walla Walla (County) Fairgrounds, we wanted to make sure everyone who wanted to have the opportunity to get their vaccination could — for people who couldn’t register online but had still heard that we were having a clinic.”
Retired pediatricians, Walla Walla Clinic staff members, community volunteers and employees from Aristo, a healthcare services group and many others came ready to help administer shots and make sure everything ran as smoothly as possible.
Some workers were charged with checking kids in and obtaining parental consent, an important aspect of the whole process. Kids were required to have parental consent to receive their shot, and parents were allowed to stay with their children as the shot was administered.
“We want to make sure that for every situation that we have here, we have confirmed that the kid’s parent was present and there was consent signed,” Sharp said. “We want to make sure that we’ve taken the extra step to ensure accuracy of consent.”
Thank you to Dr. Kaminsky and his much needed leadership for Walla Walla County.
This is so wonderful and we can all celebrate the leadership shown here. There is a lot we didn't get right throughout this ordeal. But seeing Walla Walla County health step up at this moment by getting those pediatric vaccines in those little arms as quickly as they have is to their great credit. Way to go on this one Kaminsky! :)
