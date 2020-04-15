Walla Walla's Downtown Farmers Market postponed to June

Farmers markets of the Walla Walla Valley are making adjustments during COVID-19 precautions, including one that has postponed its opening and another making significant modifications on potential vendor numbers and traffic flow.
Walla Walla’s Downtown Farmers Market, operated by the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation, has postponed its opening to June 6, according to Manager Alex Heiser.
College Place Farmers & Artisan Market Coordinator Carolyn Holm is working on logistics and said the date for the market is fluid right now. The start date was scheduled for May 28, according to city documents.
“We are learning more and more as the situation evolves,” Holm wrote in an email. “At this time, the start date has not been confirmed because we are working with (the health department). Once they have approved, we will release our start date.
“In the meantime, we are still accepting applications.”
City Administrator Mike Rizzitiello and Holm both said they are looking at significant alterations, such as a smaller amount of vendors and maybe a drive-thru option.
For Walla Walla’s market, Heiser met with city officials and Walla Walla County Community Health Department over the past few weeks, attempting to see what could be done about maintaining social distancing guidelines.
Farmers markets are considered essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” initiative. According to Holm, not all vendors may be considered essential.
Heiser said after meeting with city and health officials, postponement of the opening seemed the best option.
“We agree with each other and want to err on the side of safety for the community first,” Heiser wrote in an email to the U-B. “We will continue to work on a safety and health plan with the city in order to open the market.”
In the meantime, Heiser said he is going to help out vendors by marketing their products and websites until the seasonal market is operating.
The Milton-Freewater Farmers Market has not posted any updates online and attempts to reach market coordinators before press time were unsuccessful.