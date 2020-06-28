Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reported one additional case of COVID-19 Saturday for a total of 29 active cases in the county.
The number, updated on the agency’s website, brings the total number of confirmed cases during the pandemic to 152. Of those, 120 people have recovered, and three have died.
Those infected in Walla Walla are all in isolation, Community Health reported.
Umatilla County Health Department had no new information since Friday, when it reported is 53 new cases of people testing positive for COVID-19, resulting in 238 people with active cases of the disease.
Those numbers show an additional 163 people have been diagnosed with the disease since June 19.
Another 29 people are expected to get that diagnosis, officials said.
Since February there have been 399 residents test positive for the coronavirus, and 186 who have recovered. Six people are now in the hospital with the illness; there have been four deaths from COVID-19.