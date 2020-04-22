An employee at the Walla Walla Veterans Home has been diagnosed with COVID-19, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Veterans Affairs announced.
The employee is self-isolated at home. Confirmation of the diagnosis was shared with operators late Tuesday night, the announcement said.
In consultation with the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center, where the 80-bed state nursing care facility is co-located in eight individual homes, testing of all residents at the facility was scheduled to begin today.
“The positive test of one of our staff reinforces the need to conduct testing as we work to safeguard the veterans and families in our care,” said the announcement issued by Heidi Audette, communications and legislative director for the state Department of Veterans Affairs.
Additionally, enhanced surveillance is being conducted. That includes four-hour symptom and temperature checks for all residents over the next 14 days.
Staff will wear procedure masks when providing resident care. They have been wearing cloth masks at all times in the Veterans Home since April 15 to prevent potential asymptomatic carriers from inadvertently sharing the virus.
Additional cleaning took place where the employee worked. All residents and staff who had been in close or direct contact to that person have been notified.
Staff are asked to pay close attention to possible symptoms, the announcement said. All employees are screened upon arrival at work and asked a series of questions around symptoms. Staff will have temperature checks at least twice a day.
“We know that this news is difficult to hear and want to reassure residents, families and staff that we are doing everything within our power to keep them safe and healthy,” the announcement said.
The Department of Veterans Affairs is working with the Walla Walla Department of Community Health and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid, and the state Department of Health.