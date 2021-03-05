First veteran receives vaccine at Walla Walla VA

Vietnam veteran William Kuklinski gets the first COVID-19 injection by nurse Samantha Hayes at the Jonathan M. Wainwright VA Medical Center vaccination clinic in January.

 Courtesy photo

Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center has slated COVID-19 vaccination clinics back-to-back in Richland on Saturday and in Walla Walla the next Saturday, March 13, the medical center announced this week.

The Moderna vaccines are free to any veteran who is already enrolled in the VA health care system from any of its locations, and veterans can still see if they are eligible to enroll, according to Linda Wondra, public affairs officer for the Walla Walla VA Medical Center.

The drive-through clinic Saturday in the Tri-Cities is only for veterans 65 and older. It starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. and will be located in the Richland Federal Building parking lot, 825 Jadwin Ave., Richland. More than 200 doses will be available for this clinic, Wondra said.

The vaccination clinic on March 13 will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Walla Walla VA’s main campus, 77 Wainwright Drive.

Because Walla Walla’s clinic location has already vaccinated all veterans in the high-risk age groups who wanted a vaccine, veterans of any age will be allowed to make an appointment at this later vaccine clinic, with about 500 slots available.

Appointments are required. Walk-ins are not accepted. Eligible veterans can call 509-525-5200, then dial 2 and then another 2 or ask for the call center.

Veterans from all of the medical center’s locations, including Walla Walla, Richland, Yakima, Lewiston, La Grande, Boardman and Enterprise, can make an appointment for these clinics.

Attendees will be asked to print out documents from the VA, complete the information on the first page and bring the paperwork to their scheduled appointment.

