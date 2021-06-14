According to Walla Walla County's Department of Community Health, within the county's population 77.3% of those age 65 and older have now been fully vaccinated, 55.5% of those 18 and up, plus 52.5% of youth age 12 and above.
In Umatilla County, the vaccination rate is "walking up slowly," according to public health officer, Dr. Jonathan Hitzman.
"When accounting for federally administered doses, we're approaching 42% of the over 12 year-olds. We seem to be increasing about 1% or so each week. Our over-65 population is between 62-65%," Hitzman said, noting the county's case rate is declining gradually each week, with the majority of cases occurring in the younger population and almost exclusively in unvaccinated people.
Numbers for Walla Walla County, June 8-14:
- Total COVID-19 cases rose by 43, from 5,259 on June 8 to on May 25 to 5,302 on Monday, June 14; 3,969 of people with positive tests live in Walla Walla, according to a June 11 update.
- Active cases on Monday totaled 101; there were 98 on June 7. One resident is hospitalized.
- The local death toll stayed at 66 people.
- 57,590 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given, up by 1,045 from the 56,545 doses on June 7.
Numbers for Umatilla County, June 8-14:
- There were 10 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, June 14. Total COVID-19 cases rose by 35, from 8,481 to to 8,516; there was one affiliated hospitalization.
- The death toll stands at 86 people.
- 25,242 residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, up by 384 from 24,585 on June 7. In that latest number, 2,272 vaccinated folks are in Milton-Freewater, or 19%; there have been 953 cases of the virus here. In Athena, 456 or 32% of the population has been vaccinated; there have been 68 cases of the disease. In Weston 290 people or 23.1% are vaccinated; there have been 60 cases of the disease.
Numbers for Columbia County, June 7:
- 128 total cases.
- The death toll stands at six.
- 3,147 vaccine doses have been given, up by 46 since June 6.
Information for Columbia County is from Washington state Department of Health.
- 258 new cases of COVID-19; 444,722 total cases.
- 5,782 total deaths — DOH has removed 31 deaths from its records, reported from April, 2020 to April, 2021, after finding the deaths were not due to COVID-19.
- 127 new cases of COVID-19; 205,154 total cases.
- No new deaths; 2,730 total.