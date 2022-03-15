Health officials would like the public to realize COVID-19 hasn’t gone anywhere, even if the masks are optional — but required in health care settings, remember — and society is now more open than closed.
“We’re not going away, and this isn’t done,” said Joseph Fiumara, director of Umatilla County’s public health department.
“But it is also not at the forefront. And that is OK.”
His department has announced it will no longer produce daily virus numbers, instead shifting to a once-weekly report on Oregon’s regional COVID-19 data dashboard.
Thanks to "monumental" and tireless efforts from multiple health agencies and community partners, professionals, scientists and front line workers, "we are now able to announce a transition from pandemic response to endemic response regarding the COVID-19 virus," a news release said.
To be in an endemic phase means the virus is not causing the hospitalizations that the pandemic phase did and that a level of immunity is present in the population to keep the virus to low levels, officials said.
A few reasons are behind the decision to report weekly only, Fiumara said, citing low case rates and insufficient public health staffing.
A report published every Wednesday, rather than once a day, will be a more accurate representation of virus trends, he said.
Should Umatilla County’s cases of the virus begin surging again, his staff will shift back to daily reporting.
“If our weekly numbers go to 80 cases a day, that’s a good indication that things are ramping back up,” Fiumara said.
There’s a real possibility of that happening, he said.
In Europe, an omicron strain “BA.2” is rising, spiking dramatically in Scotland, France, Switzerland, Germany and more countries. This is due, at least in part, to relaxed transmission prevention measures, experts say.
BA.2 has been referred to as a “stealth” omicron because it has genetic mutations that could make it harder to distinguish from the delta variant in testing, compared to the original version of omicron, according to the American Medical Association.
“The omicron variant has been classified as a variant of concern by the WHO (World Health Organization) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The WHO has indicated that since BA.2 is omicron, it is a variant of concern,” a recent AMA release said.
“According to Danish scientists, the omicron sub-variant BA.2, is 1.5 times more transmissible than the original omicron strain. While there is currently no evidence that the BA.2 lineage is more severe than the BA.1 lineage, experts have warned that BA.2 could extend the current wave of COVID-19 infections in the U.S.”
The United States has shown a pattern of following COVID-19 trends in the United Kingdom, Fiumara said on Tuesday, March 15.
“If we were to stay with them on pattern as we have, we should start jumping any day.”
There is speculation that the newest surge is due to waning immunity, and that would be bad news in the U.S., he said.
“It is definitely something we’re watching. If numbers jump again, we don’t want to be caught flat-footed.”
There is no illusion in public health that the pandemic is gone, Fiumara said, predicting there will be periodic seasonal cycles of the illness in vulnerable populations, requiring yearly booster shots.
"Like the 1918 flu. It wasn't gone in two years — they just stopped doing stuff."
On Monday, March 14, Walla Walla County also announced an update in reporting COVID-19.
The Department of Community Health will no longer list the number of cases of the virus reported in each community around the county. That decision was based on low case counts and how staff time will be used, officials said on Facebook.
"Other charts and data will continue to be updated as timely as possible."
COVID-19 numbers for Walla Walla County,
March 14:
- Four reported new cases.
- 107 active cases.
- Three resident admissions at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
- 132 deaths, according to county data. State data indicate 138 deaths.
- 15,566 total cases.
- Reported test positivity rate is 1.4%.
Numbers for Umatilla County
March 15:
- Four reported new cases.
- 205 deaths, four more than last week.
- 22,270 total cases.
Numbers for Columbia County
March 14:
- 59 total hospitalizations.
- 15 deaths total.
- 607 total cases, four more than last week.
Information for Columbia County is from Washington State Department of Health.
Masking will be required in all health care and some other settings for the foreseeable future in Oregon and Washington.
