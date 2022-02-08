Speaking to Walla Walla County Commissioners on Monday, Feb. 7, public health director Dr. Daniel Kaminsky said he sees glimmers of hope, here and elsewhere, that what goes up must come down, including spikes in the virus.
Since July, the national heat map has remained almost fully red, indicating all counties with high case transmission rates.
While 3,201 counties in the United States continue to be in the red zone, 19 counties have dropped below that category, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Before Feb. 2, there were 75,605,991 total cases reported in the U.S., with a 605,735 seven-day case average. Currently the seven-day average is 378,015, a 37.6% drop from the week prior, Kaminsky said.
Walla Walla County remains in fourth place among Washington’s 39 counties, with 3,017 cases per 100,000 people. However, there was a 23% drop in case numbers here last week, he told commissioners.
There were just 71 total COVID-19 cases in Walla Walla County over the past two days, a drastic fall from the past few weeks, Kaminsky said, and hospital officials told him Monday their related patient admissions have essentially plateaued, with a census now hovering at 15-20 patients per day.
Around the nation, COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped 18% from a week ago.
Fewer people here, however, are starting their vaccination series — only 129 total shots were administered in six shot clinics last week, the director said, and there has been a significant drop in testing with the advent of home test kits.
The federal funding for the Providence Southgate Medical Park site ends in March, bringing into question how operations there will look after that.
In the meantime, providers such as Family Medical Center and Walla Walla Clinic have been providing consistent vaccine clinics, Kaminsky said.
In Oregon, the state Health Authority announced Monday that the state will lift its general indoor mask requirement for public places no later than March 31.
Scientists expect that by then about 400 or fewer Oregonians would be hospitalized with COVID-19, the level the state was seeing before the omicron variant began to spread.
Mask requirements for schools will be lifted on March 31.
That said, masks need to stay in place for now as COVID-19 hospitalizations crest and Oregon’s health care system strains to treat high numbers of severely ill patients, officials said.
And Oregon health officials filed a new rule with the Secretary of State’s office to require people to wear masks while indoors in public places. The new rule replaces a temporary rule that expires Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Seemingly contrary to lifting the mask mandate by the end of next month, the filing was the only way health officials could extend the current temporary mask rule past its expiration date and until mask rules would no longer be needed at any time in the future to reduce transmission of COVID-19.
Oregon has the third-lowest cumulative COVID-19 case rate in the nation and the seventh-lowest COVID-19 death rate since the start of the pandemic, Oregon Health Authority reported.
In their filing with the Secretary of State, health officials said scientific research has shown that masks protect people from COVID-19.
Oregon’s comparatively strong compliance with mask rules and its high vaccination and booster rates have blunted the omicron surge and — for now — prevented Oregon’s hospitals from breaking under potentially hundreds of more hospitalizations they could have faced so far, a news release said.
According to data compiled by Oregon Health & Science University, more than eight in 10 Oregonians continue to report wearing masks in public settings.
To date, COVID-19 hospitalizations have not topped the 1,178 high point of the delta surge, despite initial projections that warned omicron hospitalizations could more than double delta’s high point.
If Oregon had the same per-capita hospitalization rate as the national average, the state would have seen a high of 1,543 hospitalizations at this time, according to OHSU’s data.
Over the past week, the average number of newly diagnosed cases has dropped about 40% in Oregon. At the same time hospitalizations, which are a lagging indicator, have remained above 1,000 people per day.
As of Monday, Oregon’s seven-day total in COVID-19 hospitalizations inched down another 1%, with 1,072 people reported hospitalized.
More than nine in 10 intensive and acute care beds are occupied in Oregon hospitals, which continues to strain medical staff.
The Oregon National Guard has mobilized 1,300 Reserve National Guard members to help staff hospitals. The state has contracted to bring in more than 1,179 nurses and other medical staff from out of state to help treat the high numbers of severely ill patients.
Current models show hospitalizations peaking at 1,169 and then beginning to decline throughout February and March as infections slow. But the state’s emergence from the omicron surge depends on Oregonians continuing to use effective prevention measures in coming weeks, officials cautioned.
State health officials said they would consider lifting the general indoor mask requirement earlier than March 31 if hospitalizations decline sooner than expected.
In the meantime, it is recommended people at high risk of the infection continue masking in indoor public settings after mask requirements are lifted, including people who are:
- Unvaccinated.
- Immunocompromised.
- At high risk of COVID-19 hospitalizations, including those with underlying health conditions and those 65 and older.
- Living with people at high risk.
Once requirements are lifted, employers and businesses can establish their own mask requirements to protect employees and customers.
To give school districts time to prepare, mask requirements in schools will lift on March 31 and no sooner. Over the coming weeks, state health officials will work with Oregon Department of Education to revise safety guidance.
COVID-19 numbers for Walla Walla County, Feb. 7:
- Total population vaccinated is 56.9%.
- 172 new cases for Saturday, Sunday and Monday, down from 450 last week.
- 1,139 active cases, down from 1,672 last week; 378 of those are men living at Washington State Penitentiary, down from 443 last week.
- 16 admits at Providence St. Mary Medical Center: 14 from Walla Walla County; 11 total are unvaccinated, two are not fully vaccinated and three are up to date on the vaccine.
- 120 deaths, unchanged form last week. Washington state reports 126 deaths
- 14,604 total cases, up by 775 from last week.
- Reported test positivity rate is 24.6%, down from 57.3%.
Due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases, the state Department of Health is experiencing substantial slowdowns in data systems, resulting in delays in reporting cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Numbers for Umatilla County, Feb. 7:
- 99 new cases for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
- 194 deaths, unchanged from last week.
- 21,670 total cases, up 508 from last week.
- 39,620 of 81,495 residents are vaccinated.
Numbers for Columbia County, Feb. 7:
- 20 active cases.
- 57 total hospitalizations, up four from last week.
- 13 deaths total, two more than last week, according to state data.
- 570 total cases, up from 532 last week.
Some information for Columbia County is from Washington State Department of Health.
