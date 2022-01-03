While signs are pointing to the omicron mutation of COVID-19 potentially being less severe than its predecessors, the variant is an equal enemy by numbers alone.
Area health officials said on Monday, Jan. 3, that information about the virus variant is delayed or changing nearly daily, but there is no denying case rates everywhere are on the upswing.
Dr. Daniel Kaminsky told Walla Walla County Commissioners that Washington state, like most of the nation, is heading back to high case transmission rates.
On the west side of the state, which boasts a more-vaccinated population, some counties’ rates are three times higher than Walla Walla County’s current numbers. As of Dec. 27, Walla Walla County had 308 cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period, Kaminsky said.
As of Jan. 3, that rate reached 527 per 100,000 people.
This surge of the pandemic will surpass previous waves, he predicted.
Because the omicron variant is outrunning previous variants at lightning speed, there is great likelihood that hospitalization and death rates will follow, said Joseph Fiumara, director of public health in Umatilla County.
There, he has watched case numbers hopscotch from 71 three weeks ago, to 86 two weeks ago to 352 cases last week.
During the course of the pandemic, Umatilla County has recorded a case count that has twice exceeded 500 in one week: first in the summer of 2020 and the second in the fall of 2021, officials said.
Since mid-September the county’s COVID-19 case rate has been going downward, Commissioner George Murdock said in a weekly update.
“Because of closures for the holiday weekend, the number is very likely well above 352 … Public health did report they were processing close to 170 new cases Monday morning and that they were anticipating other reports from the weekend to add to that number,” Murdock said, noting this week’s count could set a new high for the county.
“In short, the spike is real, both here and throughout Oregon. Oregon is approaching record numbers of new cases and there is a prediction of hospitalizations on Jan. 31 as much as 500 patients beyond the last record,” the commissioner wrote.
While the omicron mutation appears — so far — to produce less severe illness in fully vaccinated adults, the ongoing pandemic is playing havoc in health care and other fields as workers grow more fatigued, Kaminsky noted before presenting to commissioners.
His department is working to match its vaccination and testing efforts to the community's need to make the best use of resources while also encouraging other providers in the area to offer vaccines for COVID-19.
It’s important that doctors and others who can discuss risks and benefits of vaccines with hesitant patients be able to then vaccinate if the patient becomes willing to receive it, Kaminsky said, telling the story of a friend in Texas adamantly opposed to getting vaccinated.
Once his friend's physician explained how the COVID-19 vaccines work, that friend consented and is now vaccinated, the health director said.
However, that’s probably happening less than it could be due to lack of staff, Kaminsky said.
The doctor said he anticipates the spike of omicron-caused cases will follow the pattern observed in South Africa and begin to subside again in six to eight weeks.
COVID-19 numbers for Walla Walla County, Jan. 3:
- From Dec. 24-Jan. 3, there were 133 new cases.
- 324 active cases.
- Two Walla Walla County and three Umatilla County residents are hospitalized; a total of six COVID-19 patients are at Providence St. Mary Medical Center; five are unvaccinated.
- 113 deaths.
- 9,886 total cases.
- Test positivity rate is 22.4 as of Jan. 2.
- 60.8% of the county is vaccinated.
Numbers for Umatilla County, Jan. 3:
- 90 new cases.
- 187 deaths.
- 15,540 total cases.
- About 38,000 of a total of about 81,000 residents are vaccinated.
Numbers for Columbia County, Jan. 3:
- Eight active cases.
- 47 total hospitalizations.
- Nine deaths total.
- 424 total cases.
Some information for Columbia County is from Washington State Department of Health.
Washington State Department of Health, Jan. 3:
- 779,111 total cases.
- 9,853 deaths.
Oregon Health Authority, Jan. 3:
- 430,931 total cases.
- 5,666 total deaths.
- Oregon health officials noted Monday's update included the largest single-day total of newly identified cases reported to public health, with 3,534 COVID-19 cases reported on Dec. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.