Walla Walla Valley COVID-19 cases continue to climb

County health officials in Walla Walla and Umatilla counties today reported more people diagnosed with COVID-19.
Umatilla County Public Health said there are 52 newly diagnosed people with the coronavirus, all of whom are isolating at home.
The county now has 131 people with active cases of the virus, and another 23 people are expected to get positive test results after being exposed to the virus and now showing symptoms of the illness.
Since the pandemic began, Umatilla County has had 281 confirmed cases, four deaths and three current hospitalizations, officials said today.
Another 169 residents have recovered from COVID-19, meaning they are at least 10 days past illness onset and have been free from symptoms for 72 hours.
In Walla Walla County, public health Director Meghan Debolt said this morning there was an increase in positive test findings over the weekend including six cases on Saturday, three on Sunday and two this morning.
Completed investigations on the Saturday cases revealed the COVID-19 came from household members and travel, including camping.
Overall, Walla Walla has had 143 people diagnosed with the virus; 28 people are in active-case status, three have died and 112 have recovered, county data shows.
The city of Walla Walla has the highest population of those with COVID-19 at a count of 94 people today.
DeBolt told the Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners she does think the new total will affect the county’s application to go into a modified Phase 3 opening, which is under review by state health officials.
The recent influx of visitors to the area could be part of the problem, especially those coming from counties still in Phase 1, DeBolt said, adding she’s heard some visitors have become complacent about safety precautions.
“That is not what we need here," she said.
DeBolt listed the usual defenses against spreading the disease — face coverings, hand washing and physical distancing.
She also said some Walla Walla business owners are mandating restrictions for their own place of business, and they have complete autonomy to do so.