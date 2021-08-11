Walla Walla County needs 13,000 more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
That number was included in public health officer Dr. Daniel Kaminsky’s weekly report to county commissioners on Monday, Aug. 9.
To reach such a goal would require thousands of people to show up at community vaccination events instead of a couple hundred, Kaminsky said.
With nearly a domino effect, his message came two hours before Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced mandatory vaccination against the virus for state employees and many private-sector health care workers.
And two hours after that, Umatilla County Public Health reported its 95th death related to COVID-19. A 69-year-old man died March 23 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
An hour later, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced she is calling on leaders around the state to institute mask requirements.
“At this point in the pandemic, local leaders are in a unique position to help deliver the message to members of their communities about effective safety measures like vaccination and masks,” Brown said in a news release.
“But the fact remains, we have a finite number of staffed hospital beds in Oregon. If local leaders continue not to act and their regional hospitals exceed their capacity, it will impact hospitals all across the state. We will continue to explore statewide health measures necessary to stop the delta variant from stretching Oregon hospitals beyond their full capacity.”
In the past month, most of the United States has had areas of high and moderate transmission of the coronavirus, Kaminsky said in his Walla Walla County update.
Local case rates increased by 34% over the latest seven-day rolling average, while the state’s rate has jumped 62% in the same time period.
Benton and Franklin counties are likely to soon surpass their highest case rates, he said, calling the data results a significant change throughout the state and noting Eastern Washington has a much higher rate of infections related to the virus than the west side of the state.
Kaminsky attributed the “disparaging metric” to a lack of resources and the “nature of rural communities.”
This is the fifth surge of COVID-19; the shortest was about two months long, and the longest was for seven months. Forecasting by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests this current wave is showing signs of plateauing, Kaminsky said.
That has not been the case in Walla Walla County over the past week. Cases here have risen again, although in a more gradual measure than previously, he said.
Health officials are hoping the peak of this surge in Walla Walla is in sight and that case numbers will flatten again by October or November.
Right now, daily hospital census numbers are running about 10 to 12 people a day, which is challenging with Providence St. Mary Medical Center’s staffing shortage.
Commissioner Jennifer Mayberry asked the health officer if Providence’s decision, rolled out last week, that most employees must be vaccinated is of concern regarding not having enough staff.
Two people have told her they will quit over it, Mayberry said.
“I’m not saying I’m for it or against it.”
Kaminsky responded that the hospital does provide a separate pathway through testing and education for those cases.
“If someone quits over that, I don’t know what to say,” he responded.
Walla Walla County, which is seeing an uptick in people getting vaccinated, is third in place in vaccination rates in Eastern Washington, and 15th among the state’s 39 counties.
The main strategy, Kaminsky noted, repeating what he’s said multiple times, is getting people vaccinated as the quickest route to a healthier community.
Umatilla County
Vaccinations are also up in Umatilla County, with various events netting 984 vaccine doses given last week, said Public Health Director Joseph Fiumara.
Two events aimed at migrant agricultural workers provided the biggest gains, including one at Earl Brown and Sons in Milton-Freewater.
However, while the COVID-19 case numbers for last week, at 417, appear lower than the week before, at 470, that’s misleading, Fiumara said, explaining Oregon’s relevant data system was down multiple times.
That led to a failure in the electronic lab reports after Thursday morning until Sunday, he noted, and that means an artificial spike in numbers reported early this week.
County Board of Commissioners Chair George Murdock said Umatilla County continues to be under-vaccinated and over-infected just one month away form hosting one of Oregon's most visible major gatherings, the Pendleton Round-Up rodeo.
As well, Umatilla County Fair will have about 80,000 people in attendance, Murdock said.
"Every day we try to come up with new ideas for getting people vaccinated, and every day we get calls and emails from people suggesting we just shut down the county. To be fair, we get an equal number saying 'don’t you dare.'
"As a practical matter, a lock down is easier said than done," he said. "We probably have some sort of authority to try doing so but no real capacity to enforce it."
Take the proposed masking mandates, Murdock said. The county's 82,500 residents vastly outnumber any group that would be conducting enforcement. And should violators be cited for ignoring the mandate, it would be months before the case would be heard and a fine imposed, he said.
"Counties and cities have spent 18 months making the case they wanted local control so they can chart their own destiny based upon unique local conditions. It may have been overlooked that with such a demand comes a willingness to assume a new level of responsibility," Murdock said.
"That didn’t just mean a few elected officials, it meant the entire community needs to get involved in the solution. And in an area where half the citizens refuse to be vaccinated, and mask recommendations are being scoffed at, we aren’t making much of a case for taking off the training wheels."