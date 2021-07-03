vaccine

COVID-19 vaccines are placed out in preparation to be administered during a vaccination clinic at Tri-Cities Community Health in Pasco on Friday.

 Tri-City Herald photo by JENNIFER KING

Walla Walla County Department of Community Health, city of Walla Walla and local hospitals are promoting an upcoming pair of vaccine clinics from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, and 3-7 p.m., Wednesday, July 7.

According to a new release from Community Health, both events will be held at the Providence St. Mary Medical Center Southgate campus, 1025 S. 2nd Ave.

Walk-in appointments will be welcome starting at 3:30 p.m. at both clinics.

Vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson will be provided, but people younger than 18 will only be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine and must have written parental consent or bring a parent or guardian present to receive it.

No one younger than 12 is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments can be scheduled online at covidwwc.com/clinics or call Community Health at 509-524-2647.

Upcoming vaccination clinics will be listed at covidwwc.com, or you can sign up for text alerts by texting “COVIDWW” to 888777.

Coronavirus Coverage

Because of health and safety concerns, the Union-Bulletin is allowing unlimited access to our COVID-19 stories and resources. If you are able to support local news by subscribing, support our journalism. click here to begin your subscription and access all of our local coverage.

.

Tags

Jedidiah Maynes is a reporter for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin covering a variety of topics including local court cases. He enjoys making music and puns.