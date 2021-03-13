Walla Walla vaccine clinics expanding eligibility
By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Walla Walla’s vaccine clinics will expand the demographics of eligible residents in line with Washington statewide orders announced by Gov. Jay Inslee recently.
People under Phase 1b, Tier 2 of the state’s vaccine plan will be eligible starting Wednesday, March 17. This includes workers in agriculture, commercial fishing, food processing, grocery stores, correctional facilities and public transit, plus all remaining first-responders who haven’t received immunization yet.
People 16 or older who are pregnant or have a disability that puts them at high risk for a severe COVID-19 illness are also eligible under this tier, beginning Wednesday.
Clinics at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds pavilion building will follow suit. The first clinic open to all eligible phases will take place Saturday, March 20, with scheduling going live at 8 a.m. Monday, March 15, according to a release from the county’s Department of Community Health.
People eligible under Phase 1a and Phase 1b, Tier 1 and Phase 1b, Tier 2 will be permitted to schedule online at that time at covidwwc.com or by calling 509-524-2647. There are about 2,300 doses available for Saturday’s clinic, according to the release.
If you don’t know your eligibility phase, you can find it at findyourphasewa.org.
Community Health is recommending that people who sign up for the clinic print out a copy or screenshot their results from that website and bring it to Saturday’s clinic.
You can have local information texted to you by texting “COVIDWW” to 888777.