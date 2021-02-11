Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center has slated its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Saturday.
It will be on the Walla Walla campus, 77 Wainwright Drive, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. to vaccinate enrolled health-care eligible veterans ages 60 and older.
Veterans from any of the VA clinic areas in Walla Walla, Tri-Cities, Yakima, Lewiston and La Grande may call and schedule an appointment for the special clinic.
A minimum of 500 appointments are expected to be made for Saturday. For more details, see ubne.ws/2NfFZId.