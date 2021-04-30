The Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center in Walla Walla has resumed use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
The VA medical center is now offering both the Johnson & Johnson and the Moderna vaccines, public affairs officer Linda Wondra announced Wednesday, April 28.
She added that the medical center, as well VA clinics in neighboring areas, such as the Tri-Cities, have vaccine appointments available for veterans.
Here are the COVID-19 numbers reported by health officials as of Thursday, April 29, 2021.
Walla Walla County
- New cases: 10
- New deaths: none
- Active cases: 96
- Hospitalized: one
- Total cases: 5,023
- Total deaths: 64
- Vaccination doses given: 47,787
- Reopening status: Phase 3, "Healthy Washington; Roadmap to Recovery” plan
Umatilla County
- New cases: 10
- New deaths: none
- Active cases: not reported
- Hospitalized: none
- Total cases: 8070
- Total deaths: 84
- Vaccinated: 19,111
- Reopening status: Umatilla County is currently in the ”moderate risk” category of Oregon’s four-stage COVID-19 risk level plan.
Source: Umatilla County Public Health
Columbia County
As of publishing time, Columbia County has not released its numbers for April 29.
Source: Columbia County Public Health
Washington state
- New cases: 1,569
- New deaths: 13
- Active cases: not reported
- Hospitalized: 22,194
- Total cases: 401,718
- Total deaths: 5,487
- Vaccination doses given: 5,248,061
Source: Washington Department of Health
Oregon
- New cases: 928
- New deaths: one
- Active cases: not reported
- Hospitalized: 339
- Total cases: 183,830
- Total deaths: 2,492
- Vaccinated: 1,794,112
Source: Oregon Health Authority