VA Vaccinations

Staff members at Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center are inoculated after the center received a shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine just before Christmas.

 Courtesy Photo

The Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center in Walla Walla has resumed use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The VA medical center is now offering both the Johnson & Johnson and the Moderna vaccines, public affairs officer Linda Wondra announced Wednesday, April 28.

She added that the medical center, as well VA clinics in neighboring areas, such as the Tri-Cities, have vaccine appointments available for veterans.

Here are the COVID-19 numbers reported by health officials as of Thursday, April 29, 2021.

Walla Walla County

  • New cases: 10 
  • New deaths: none
  • Active cases: 96
  • Hospitalized: one
  • Total cases: 5,023
  • Total deaths: 64
  • Vaccination doses given: 47,787
  • Reopening status: Phase 3, "Healthy Washington; Roadmap to Recovery” plan

Source: Walla Walla County Department of Community Health

Umatilla County

  • New cases: 10 
  • New deaths: none
  • Active cases: not reported
  • Hospitalized: none
  • Total cases: 8070
  • Total deaths: 84
  • Vaccinated: 19,111
  • Reopening status: Umatilla County is currently in the ”moderate risk” category of Oregon’s four-stage COVID-19 risk level plan.

Source: Umatilla County Public Health

Columbia County

As of publishing time, Columbia County has not released its numbers for April 29.

Source: Columbia County Public Health

Washington state

  • New cases: 1,569 
  • New deaths: 13
  • Active cases: not reported
  • Hospitalized: 22,194
  • Total cases: 401,718
  • Total deaths: 5,487
  • Vaccination doses given: 5,248,061

Source: Washington Department of Health

Oregon

  • New cases: 928 
  • New deaths: one
  • Active cases: not reported
  • Hospitalized: 339
  • Total cases: 183,830
  • Total deaths: 2,492
  • Vaccinated: 1,794,112

Source: Oregon Health Authority

Coronavirus Coverage

Because of health and safety concerns, the Union-Bulletin is allowing unlimited access to our COVID-19 stories and resources. If you are able to support local news by subscribing, support our journalism. click here to begin your subscription and access all of our local coverage.

.