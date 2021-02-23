The Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center will present a veterans town hall and a Black History Month event this week, according to a release.
Women veterans are encouraged to participate in a COVID-19 telephone town hall being offered by the VA Portland Health Care System at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Information will be provided about the COVID-19 vaccine, its side effects and facts that women veterans should know. Walla Walla VA personnel will be on the call to address any issues or questions by women veterans in the Walla Walla VA catchment area.
Participants must sign up in advance to receive the invite phone call. Details can be found at the Walla Walla VA’s external website: wallawalla.va.gov.
The Walla Walla VA is also presenting an all-day Black History Month event from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday.
The virtual event is accessible via Webex using a smartphone, computer, tablet or other electronic device. Numerous presenters and some musical presentations will be featured.
Participants can watch the entire program or drop in and out as schedules permit. Find out more details at ubne.ws/3kbqmh8.