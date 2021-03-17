Veterans of all ages are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Providers with Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center are offering COVID-19 vaccine doses to all veterans enrolled for health care at the Walla Walla VA, and at affiliated community-based clinics.
All sites offer vaccinations during the weekdays and are scheduling Saturday clinics based on vaccine supply and staff availability; the next Saturday clinic scheduled for the Walla Walla campus is April 10.
Appointments can be made by calling 509-525-5200, pressing the 2 button, then pressing it again, or by asking for the call center.