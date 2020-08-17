Walla Walla University will be using a “flex” learning model when it starts its fall quarter next month, President John McVay announced Sunday.
This means that while some classes will still be offered in person, a greater number of classes will be moved online or use some form of hybrid in-person and online instruction.
The university joins Walla Walla Community College in adopting a flexible learning model, while Whitman College will fully online schedule this fall.
McVay said the move comes after the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health expressed concerns over the number of students living on campus. The health department advised the university to only allow one student per room.
“Their concerns are justified given the context of the pandemic,” McVay said. “Following those concerns will help us to operate safely.”
Under the new model, the university will offer more than 250 distance learning and “dual-modality” classes.
“We are especially interested in inviting freshman and seniors back to campus,” McVay said.
The shift in plans comes after the university announced a new leader in its COVID-19 response efforts. Kari Firestone, a professor of nursing and associate dean of WWU’s nursing school, will lead the COVID-19 response task force as its director.
“Dr. Firestone has a strong and positive reputation at WWU as both an able academician and a skilled administrator, and we will be blessed by her direction as we care for our Walla Walla University family and the communities in which we serve,” said McVay.
Walla Walla Community College recently announced a similar move to a hybrid model.
WWCC’s version of flex learning will be heavier on the online side. However, rather than traditional online classes — where students login on their own time to view course material and complete assignments — these online classes will include live Zoom sessions where students will interact with their instructors and peers.
These classes will be recorded and posted for students who are not able to attend them live.
“Our rapid transition to all-distance learning in spring quarter gave us information that has proved tremendously useful in moving forward this fall and into the future,” said WWCC President Chad Hickox.
In-person instruction at the community college this fall will be limited to coursework that cannot be taught online, such as classes requiring clinicals, cooperatives or specialized lab equipment.
In-person participants at both the university and the community college will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
Earlier this summer, Walla Walla University, Walla Walla Community College and Whitman Collage had all announced plans to return to in-person instruction this fall. However, as numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Walla Walla County continued to rise, all three institutions have been forced to rethink their plans.
Whitman President Kathy Murray announced last month that all classes will be online this fall and that tuition will be reduced by 10%.
“As the summer has progressed, it has become clear that in-person learning for the majority of our students is not prudent for our campus community, nor does it respect the public health needs of the broader Walla Walla community,” Murray said. “Even just a couple of months ago, I could not have imagined making this decision.”