By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Local vaccination clinics continue to expand into new eligibility groups as state guidance rushes forward to meet goals set by federal and state governments.
In Walla Walla County, residents were encouraged to sign up for continuing clinics, with the next one happening 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds pavilion building.
There will be about 1,100 doses available with the possibility of another 1,200 doses being delivered, health officials said in a news release. The clinic will be extended to 5 p.m. if the extra doses are received.
County residents who are eligible under Phase 1a and Tiers 1-4 of Phase 1b are allowed to sign up now for that clinic, according to the county’s Department of Community Health.
To sign up, find information at covidwwc.com or call 509-524-2647.
Officials said people signing up can first find their eligibility phase at findyourphasewa.org, but beginning Wednesday, March 31, the state will no longer require the phase finder tool to prove your eligibility. The county’s website will have a “self-verification” box to check when signing up.
In Umatilla County, there will be just two vaccination clinics, Thursday, April 1, and Friday, April 2, at 2260 SE Court Ave., Pendleton. Appointments can be made beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, March 29.
In Oregon, Phase 1b Group 6 will be eligible for vaccines beginning Monday. Find Oregon’s phases at covidvaccine.oregon.gov.
Milton-Freewater residents can find out about drive-thru vaccination clinics at ubne.ws/mfvaccines or by calling 541-278-6311.
The next Milton-Freewater clinic is anticipated to be Thursday, April 8, at the Milton Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1244 N. Elizabeth St., Milton-Freewater.