Health officials in Walla Walla and Umatilla counties offered what clarification they could about vaccination for COVID-19 in Monday morning county commissioner meetings.
Department of Community Health Director Nancy Wenzel told Walla Walla County officials her office will not be getting any doses of vaccine at this time.
All initial vials of Pfizer's vaccine, approved by the federal government on Friday and by Washington state on Sunday, will head right to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Wenzel said.
How and when it will be dispensed in Walla Walla County is still being determined, but the promise of it coming, along with some new hires in public health, feels like a light at the end of the tunnel, Wenzel said.
“We hope.”
Joseph Fiumara, director of Umatilla County Public Health, was hopeful about news that the Pfizer vaccine had started going into people’s arms Monday, he said.
“Just not here.”
When Umatilla County does get its share of the first shipment of vaccine, staff will follow federal guidelines, Deputy Health Director Alisha Lundgren told commissioners.
Lundgren and the board of commissioners agreed the overarching question is when either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will arrive in Northeast Oregon and how much will land.
While information is changing almost by the hour, Lundgren said teams of officials have been meeting regularly since September to prepare for this.
The first vaccine to arrive will inoculate hospital workers and ambulance crews. The second round will go to health care providers and people in long-term care settings.
Plans call for a certain critical mass to be immunized in each vaccination phase before moving to the next, Lundgren said.
The county’s public health department has entered into agreements with pharmacies and medical offices to vaccinate against COVID-19 as soon as it is feasible, she said, providing more places and staffing to get folks vaccinated as quickly as possible.
That includes pharmacy technicians going into congregate living situations to inoculate people there.
It really boils down to how many vials come the county’s way, Lundgren and Fiumara said.
It’s most likely that within each group of vaccine priority, the quantity available will require the formation of subgroups.
In response to Commissioner George Murdoch’s worry about not getting all hospital workers vaccinated at once, Dr. Jonathan Hitzman said that is true across Oregon.
Hitzman, Umatilla County’s public health officer, said this scenario might have been avoided to a degree.
“Unfortunately, what happened is Pfizer and Moderna were asking for a federal commitment for a number of doses, and the government only committed to about half of what was needed. The vaccine is needed all around the world, and it is being sold all around the world.”
The most optimistic guess for when the general public might get the shot is in May, Hitzman told commissioners
“But there’s no way of knowing.”
That’s not all bad news, the physician said.
“By the time John Q. Public gets vaccinated, there will be lots of healthcare workers already vaccinated by then.”
That should help settle unease about the medication and answer many questions, Hitzman said.